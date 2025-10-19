Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.

Calibre 8.13 is a small update that only improves library export on Linux distros that mount /tmp in RAM by no longer using the /tmp directory when dealing with a large Full-Text Search (FTS) database, and improves virtual libraries by allowing users to define their search expressions more comfortably in a multi-line edit box.

Highlights of PeaZip 10.7 include a new image viewer component (File manager > View images) that lets users view images and preview images inside archives, supporting features like zoom, immersive mode, rename, delete, and basic navigation, along with support for displaying image thumbnails in the file manager on all platforms.

A Satirical Guide to Surviving the Subscription Economy

Alright, let's drop the act for a moment. The subscription economy isn't about convenience; it's about control. It's a business model designed to turn people into perpetual tenants of their own devices. It strips us of ownership, autonomy, and freedom. We become dependent on a service provider for access to our own tools and data, subject to their whims, price changes, and policy updates.

This is the very injustice the free software movement has fought against for decades. Free software is the antidote to this model of digital serfdom. When you use free software, you are in control. You own your tools. You can use them however you wish, for as long as you want to, without asking for permission or paying a monthly tribute.

If you don't like the new version you can keep using the old one. If a feature is removed, you can add it back. If a bug appears, you (or someone in the community) can fix it. You're not a passive "tenant" but an empowered user. The software serves you, not the other way around.

So, while the satirical guide above might offer a laugh, the underlying message is serious. Reject the endless cycle of digital rent. Seek out and support free software. Explore the world of self-hosting. Buy products that you can truly own and control. The fight for digital freedom is a fight for your own rights. Let's choose to be owners.

