Orange Pi recently showcased their latest single-board computer, the OrangePi 5 Max, on their Twitter account. This device is powered by the octa-core Rockchip RK3588 and includes key interfaces such as a 2.5GbE LAN port and an M.2 M-Key slot for expansion.
Orange Pi has recently provided additional specifications about their latest Orange Pi 5 Pro Single Board Computer built around the new-gen Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip. Key features of this board are its GbE port with PoE+ support, M.2 Key slot for expansion and Wi-Fi5/BT5.0 connectivity.
CrowdSupply recently showcased the ODrive Micro, an advanced, compact servo motor drive developed by ODrive Robotics for precise motion control in space-constrained robotics applications. It leverages ODrive’s established software and hardware ecosystem to support integrated robotic systems.
Collabora recently announced a significant milestone: the Panthor kernel driver and Mesa Panfrost driver have achieved official conformance for OpenGL ES 3.1 on the Mali-G610 chip, part of the 10th generation of Mali GPUs, known as “Valhall”.