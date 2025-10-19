Calibre 8.13 is a small update that only improves library export on Linux distros that mount /tmp in RAM by no longer using the /tmp directory when dealing with a large Full-Text Search (FTS) database, and improves virtual libraries by allowing users to define their search expressions more comfortably in a multi-line edit box.

Highlights of PeaZip 10.7 include a new image viewer component (File manager > View images) that lets users view images and preview images inside archives, supporting features like zoom, immersive mode, rename, delete, and basic navigation, along with support for displaying image thumbnails in the file manager on all platforms.

Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.

Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 19th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 19, 2025



This week, we got new releases of the Firefox web browser, Tails amnesic incognito live system, Zorin OS distribution, Thunderbird email client, GStreamer multimedia framework, GNOME desktop environment, Calibre e-book manager, PeaZip archive manager, digiKam photo manager, and PipeWire multimedia server.

On top of that, I show you how to easily upgrade your LMDE 6 installations to LMDE 7 and tell you all about the new laptop from TUXEDO Computers. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for October 19th, 2025.

