Barry Kauler on Distro Development

I have posted about overlay filesystem many times in the past [...]

In EasyOS 7.0, I got overlay to work, and decided to transition away from aufs.

But why is it working now, yet previous disasters? Today I found out why. I'm running Easy with the session in RAM, which can be flushed to permanent storage in the working-partition when desired, usually at shutdown. However, Easy is also supposed to work with the permanent storage '.session' folder directly mounted on the upperdir (the read-write layer) of overlayfs -- and that fails.