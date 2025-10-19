news
Barry Kauler on Distro Development
Barry Kauler ☛ Direct-save to working-partition fixed
This is very good news, as since changing from aufs to overlay it has been broken. I posted about the fix for mounting overlay, that has now resulted in direct-save working: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix for fscrypt folder on rw layer in overlayfs
I posted about the problem this morning:
- Found a reason why overlayfs is flakey — October 18, 2025
Overlay is treating the encrypted '.session' folder as a separate filesystem. The requirement is that workdir be in the same filesystem. Therefore, this should fix it: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Found a reason why overlayfs is flakey
I have posted about overlay filesystem many times in the past [...]
In EasyOS 7.0, I got overlay to work, and decided to transition away from aufs.
But why is it working now, yet previous disasters? Today I found out why. I'm running Easy with the session in RAM, which can be flushed to permanent storage in the working-partition when desired, usually at shutdown. However, Easy is also supposed to work with the permanent storage '.session' folder directly mounted on the upperdir (the read-write layer) of overlayfs -- and that fails.