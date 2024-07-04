Web Browsers Leftovers
-
-
Browsers: Plummeting Off the Brink
This is sort of a successor to Firefox: A Brink of Their Own Making that I published ~6 months ago, followed by me rambling on about different browsers that I’ve used or decided to check out for this post. This follow-up was largely spurred on by two different things: Manifest v2’s phasing out in standard Chromium and Firefox getting worse. Further, after writing a whole lot and then reflecting on it, I’ve gotten a few more thoughts on the topics on hand - but unfortunately like the two external motivations, my thoughts have also led me to think about the ecosystem more negatively.
-
How Much Is a Browser Worth?
Apparently people are excited about funding independent browser efforts this week. I have little interest in funding yet another browser built in C++ in 2024 but Servo is still alive. Since Mozilla refuse to let us directly fund Firefox I shall set up a recurring donation to Servo.
-
Samuel Henrique: Debian's curl now supports HTTP3
tl;dr
Starting with curl 8.0.0-2, you can now use HTTP3.
curl --http3-only https://example.com
Or, if you would like to try it out in a container:
podman run debian:unstable apt install --update -y curl && curl --http3-only https://example.com
(in case you haven't noticed, apt now has the
--updateoption for the
upgradeand
installcommands, although not available on stable yet)
-