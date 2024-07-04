Programming Leftovers
-
Sandor Dargo ☛ C++23: further small changes
In this article, let’s get back to exploring C++23. We are going to have a look at some unrelated small changes in the standard, including the rarest species of changes. Deprecations!
-
Diziet ☛ derive-deftly is nearing 1.x - call for review/testing
derive-deftly started out as a Tor Hackweek project. It used to be called derive-adhoc. But we renamed it because we found that many of the most interesting use cases were really not very ad-hoc at all.
Over the past months we’ve been ticking off our “1.0 blocker” tickets. We’ve taken the opportunity to improve syntax, terminology, and semantics. We hope we have now made the last breaking changes.
-
Andy Bell ☛ It’s about time I tried to explain what progressive enhancement actually is
We do this with a declarative approach which is already baked in to how the browser deals with HTML and CSS. For JavaScript — which is imperative — we only use it as an experience enhancer, rather than a requirement, which means only loading when the core elements of the page — HTML and CSS — are already providing a great user experience.
The idea of progressive enhancement is that everyone gets the perfect experience for them, rather than a pre-determined “perfect” experience from a design and development team. It’s a perfect experience for users because everything works, which is far from the truth — in reality — with so-called “graceful degradation”.
-
Undeadly ☛ clang -fret-clean on the horizon for OpenBSD/arm64
While we were busy with other things, Theo de Raadt (deraadt@) is continuing the work on bringing the clang option to clean return addresses off the stack, as reported upon earlier, to OpenBSD/arm64.
-
Loris Cro ☛ Improving Your Zig Language Server Experience
The result is that ZLS is able to give you parser-level diagnostics (which go from syntax errors up to unused variable errors), but it's not able to show you errors when you try to pass an argument of the wrong type to a function or try to assign a usize to a f64...
...or does it?
-
Medevel ☛ Matcha - Generate Daily Digest Directly from RSS to Markdown Feed within Obsidian
Matcha is a versatile and convenient daily digest generator that organizes your RSS feeds and topics or keywords of interest into an easily accessible format.
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
Julia Evans ☛ Reasons to use your shell's job control
Hello! Today someone on Mastodon asked about job control (fg, bg, Ctrl+z, wait, etc). It made me think about how I don’t use my shell’s job control interactively very often: usually I prefer to just open a new terminal tab if I want to run multiple terminal programs, or use tmux if it’s over ssh. But I was curious about whether other people used job control more often than me.
So I asked on Mastodon for reasons people use job control. There were a lot of great responses, and it even made me want to consider using job control a little more!
In this post I’m only going to talk about using job control interactively (not in scripts) – the post is already long enough just talking about interactive use.
-