derive-deftly started out as a Tor Hackweek project. It used to be called derive-adhoc. But we renamed it because we found that many of the most interesting use cases were really not very ad-hoc at all.

Over the past months we’ve been ticking off our “1.0 blocker” tickets. We’ve taken the opportunity to improve syntax, terminology, and semantics. We hope we have now made the last breaking changes.