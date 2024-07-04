Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing (Fake, Microsoft-Sponsored Lobby, OSI)
Rob Knight ☛ Highlighting Journalism with the Fediverse Creator Tag
Mastodon 4.3 adds support for a newly proposed OpenGraph tag to identify the creator of the link, which looks like this: [...]
Mastodon ☛ Highlighting journalism on Mastodon
To reinforce and encourage Mastodon as the go-to place for journalism, we’re launching a new feature today. You will notice that underneath some links shared on Mastodon, the author byline can be clicked to open the author’s associated fediverse account, right in the app. This highlights writers and journalists that are active on the fediverse, and makes it easier than ever to follow them and keep up with their future work—potentially across different publications. Writers often work with different publishers over the span of their careers, but Mastodon is the perfect platform to amass a loyal audience that you, as the author, truly own, and can take with you across the fediverse.
Ted Unangst ☛ enterprise social
The Honk Foundation is pleased to announce the initial release of Enterprise Social, previously known as Honk Enterprise, previously known as honk3. It’s reworked and retuned, reimagined and remade. A social network for the future.
I wanted to rewrite the honk frontend for a while, just to try some new things, but the changes would only be visible to me. Showing it off would require letting users create their own accounts. But I have no interest in hoarding your data. The only migration technique that effectively works is hostname based, which requires vhosting support, making everything a bit more complicated. And the original honk code is not very efficient at multihosting.
What started out as a frontend project turned into a from scratch rewrite of everything else. But it’s finally, mostly, done. So grab a CNAME and check it out.
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ Highlights from AI_dev Paris
On June 19-20, the 'Linux' Foundation hosted AI_dev: Open Source GenAI & ML Summit Europe 2024. We highlight some presentations from AI_dev Paris and how they are aligned with OSI’s work on the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition.
