Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing (Fake, Microsoft-Sponsored Lobby, OSI)

The Honk Foundation is pleased to announce the initial release of Enterprise Social, previously known as Honk Enterprise, previously known as honk3. It’s reworked and retuned, reimagined and remade. A social network for the future.

I wanted to rewrite the honk frontend for a while, just to try some new things, but the changes would only be visible to me. Showing it off would require letting users create their own accounts. But I have no interest in hoarding your data. The only migration technique that effectively works is hostname based, which requires vhosting support, making everything a bit more complicated. And the original honk code is not very efficient at multihosting.

What started out as a frontend project turned into a from scratch rewrite of everything else. But it’s finally, mostly, done. So grab a CNAME and check it out.