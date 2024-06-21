Games: Proton Experimental, VR Under GNOME on Wayland, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree DLC update causing problems on Steam Deck / Linux
ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree releases soon, and there's a patch out but sadly this has been causing issues for players on Steam Deck and desktop Linux.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental gets fixes for Helldivers 2, Ghost of Tsushima and more
Another update to Proton Experimental landed today, June 20th, from Valve bringing some game fixes across desktop Linux and Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wax Heads is a cosy-punk slice-of-life narrative sim about managing a struggling record store
Here's another interesting looking indie game for you to follow with Wax Heads, a cosy-punk slice-of-life narrative sim about managing a struggling record store. Developed by Patattie Games in Godot Engine, it's planned to release with Linux support and there's a demo available.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ DRM lease protocol support finally merged for GNOME Wayland - great for VR fans
VR fans rejoice! The GNOME project has finally pulled in DRM lease protocol support today, something required for getting VR under GNOME on Wayland working well.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Selaco now has a Bullet Time mod inspired by Max Payne and it's amazing
I was already a ridiculously big fan of Selaco, with it being one of the best retro-styled shooters (and just...shooters in general) I've played in forever and now the Bullet Time X mod has just made it even more amazing.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Guide a caravan of adventurers through hostile environments in Sandwalkers
A bit of a blending of Curious Expedition and Vagrus - The Riven Realms we have here with Sandwalkers, a roguelike turn-based exploration game where you guide a caravan across hostile environments. From Goblinz Studio the same group that made Legend of Keepers.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Star Fox like shooter Whisker Squadron: Survivor just added a campaign mode to blast through
Taking Star Fox and putting the survivor-like spin on it with lots of upgrades and repeat runs, Whisker Squadron: Survivor has levelled up with a new campaign mode that's really worth a go.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Death Road to Canada gets a major 2024 upgrade with new events, characters, perks and more
Death Road to Canada is a name I haven't heard for quite a while. A co-op action post-zombie apocalypse road trip game and it just had a big update for 2024.