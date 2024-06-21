Windows TCO Leftovers
-
The Register UK ☛ France wants to remind you of Russia’s threat to democracy
The researchers say its main focus is espionage, and claim it often targets the email accounts of diplomatic staff, their institutions, embassies, and consulates using phishing emails sent from foreign institutions that have already been previously compromised by Nobelium.
CERT-FR's report states that the French public sector has been attacked several times by the group using this business email compromise (BEC) style of attack.
-
Security Week ☛ LockBit Ransomware Again Most Active - Real Attack Surge or Smokescreen?
The LockBit ransomware group has claimed a significant increase in attack volume in May 2024, which would once again make it the most active ransomware gang, a new report from NCC Group shows.
-
The Record ☛ More than 400,000 have data leaked in cyberattack on Texas education organization
For everyone involved, Social Security numbers, dates of birth and addresses were exposed during a cyberattack that was discovered on February 12.
For employees of ATPE only, the data breach also included passport numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial information and medical records. Members who joined before May 15, 2021 also had their Tax Identification Numbers leaked during the attack. Members who received payments from ATPE may have also had financial information leaked.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Staff Report Lapses After Ascension Hospitals Cyberattack
The May 8 cyberattack locked Ascension out of electronic medical records systems, some phones, test and medication ordering platforms, and other tools essential for the coordination of patient care. While Ascension said its clinicians are “trained for these kinds of disruptions,” many on the frontlines feel unprepared.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Association Of Texas Professional Educators Confirms Breach
ATPE is largest community of educators in Texas, and aims to elevate public education in the state. The association advocates for Texas educators and provides affordable, high-quality products and services, including legal and educational services.
The professional organization for educators said in a recent letter that it detected suspicious activity on its network on Feb. 12 and launched an investigation with the help of a cybersecurity firm.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Apparent Ransomware Attack Suspends Operations At Crown Equipment
Crown Equipment, a global top five forklift manufacturer, was hit by a cyberattack that has disrupted its manufacturing operations for nearly two weeks. The company yesterday attributed the attack to an “international cybercriminal organization,” raising speculation of a ransomware gang’s involvement.
-
Tripwire ☛ Qilin Ransomware: What You Need To Know
Qilin (also known as Agenda) is a ransomware-as-a-service criminal operation that works with affiliates, encrypting and exfiltrating the data of hacked organisations and then demanding a ransom be paid.
-
Exponential-e Ltd ☛ Ransomware attacks skyrocket, with LockBit 3.0 at the forefront - Exponential-e Blog
The number of reports of LockBit 3.0, the current incarnation of the notorious ransomware, had been toppled from its eight-month long reign at the top of the ransomware charts in April, with only 23 attacks reported.
-
NCC Group Security Services Inc ☛ nccgroup.com/uk/newsroom/ncc-group-monthly-threat-pulse-review-of-may-2024/
• Ransomware activity at all time high month-on-month and year-on-year
• LockBit 3.0 returns as most prominent threat actor with a 665% increase in attack volume