Stamus Networks Marks Decade of SELKS Open-Source Tool with New Edition
Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, today announced the general availability of SELKS™ 10, the latest version of its turnkey Suricata-based network intrusion detection/protection (IDS/IPS), network security monitor (NSM) and threat hunting system. The new edition, which commemorates SELKS’ 10th anniversary, builds on its open-source legacy with powerful new features that enable organizations to enhance network detection and security monitoring.