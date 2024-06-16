Events: DevConf, Linux Plumbers Conference, and WordCamp Europe
-
Jakub Kadlčík: DevConf 2024 report
This year’s DevConf was a blast and the best time I had at a conference probably since 2019 Flock in Budapest. Thank you all who make events like these happen.
-
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Submission deadline for LPC refereed track proposals extended by a week
The deadline for submitting refereed track proposals for the 2024 GNU/Linux Plumbers Conference has been extended until 23 June.
If you have already submitted a proposal, thank you very much! For the rest of you, there is one additional week in which to get your proposal submitted. We very much look forward to seeing what you all come up with.
-
WordPress ☛ Highlights from WordCamp Europe 2024
From June 13-15, 2024, WordPress enthusiasts from across the globe gathered in Torino to explore and celebrate the world’s most popular web platform at WordCamp Europe 2024. A dedicated team of 250 volunteers, led by WordCamp veterans Wendie Huis in ‘t Veld, Juan Hernando, and Takis Bouyouris, organized and produced the event.