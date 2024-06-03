NixOS 24.05 Arrives with Linux 6.6 LTS, GNOME 46, KDE Plasma 6, and Lomiri

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 03, 2024



Dubbed “Uakari”, NixOS 24.05 is here six months after NixOS 23.11 “Tapir” with a new LTS (Long Term Support) kernel series, namely Linux 6.6 LTS, which should offer improved hardware support over the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series used in the previous release.

NixOS 24.05 also adds support for the latest GNOME and KDE Plasma desktop environments, namely GNOME 46 and KDE Plasma 6. The MATE desktop environment has been updated as well to version 1.28, which can be used on Wayland by enabling services.xserver.desktopManager.mate.enableWaylandSession.

