Amarok 3.0.1 Open-Source Music Player Improves the Wikipedia Applet

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 03, 2024



Amarok 3.0.1 is here a little over a month after Amarok 3.0 to add a couple of new features including an option that lets users copy an image from the Wikipedia applet to the clipboard, along with a clickable notification if the user clicks on a non-Wikipedia link and the ability to indicate the active search option in the Wikipedia applet.

It also adds an option that lets users select if a track’s artist is shown for entries under various artists or different album artists sections in the context browser, improves various strings in the user interface, improves reading of ReplayGain tags, and adds support for the KDE Frameworks 5.78 software suite.

