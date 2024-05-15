Looks Like Arch Linux Is Going To Officially Support ARM/RISC-V
Arch Linux is a versatile distribution for experienced users. However, officially, it only supports x86-64 architecture.
Other distributions have been making progress to support various newer architectures, including ARM and RISC-V. Whether it is Ubuntu or an Arch-based distro like Manjaro, you can find official support for ARM/RISC-V.
Unfortunately, that has been missing with Arch Linux, even if there are unofficial ports making good progress.
To change that, Arch Linux has finally decided to set up a test integration for "Arch Linux Ports".