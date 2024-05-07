Open Hardware/Modding: OpenWRT, Arduino, Raspberry Pi Pico W, Sparkfun
-
Hackaday ☛ A Portable DLNA Server Hack Helps You Tame OpenWRT
A good amount of hacks can be done with off-the-shelf hardware – what’s more, it’s usually available all over the world, which means your hacks are easier to build for others, too. Say, you’ve built something around a commonly available portable router, through the magic of open-source software. How do you make the fruits of your labour easy to install for your friends and blog readers? Well, you might want to learn a thing or two from [Albert], who shows us a portable DLNA server built around a GL-MT300N-V2 pocket router.
-
Arduino ☛ Monitoring the weather with an Arduino MKR WiFi 1010-based station
Being able to monitor the weather in real-time is great for education, research, or simply to analyze how the local climate changes over time. This project by Hackster.io user Pradeep explores how he was able to design a simple station outdoors that could communicate with a cloud-based platform for aggregating the sensed data.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Cytron Edu Pico Review: Learning to FAIL
Cytron’s latest board has the heart of a Raspberry Pi Pico W, and access to many sensors and components, all in a giant circuit board.
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-05-03 [Older] Holding an RTK Torch for You
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-05-01 [Older] AI Innovation Challenge Roundup