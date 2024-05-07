Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux, Going Linux, The Linux Link Tech Show, and Invidious
-
JupiterMedia ☛ Folders as a Service | LINUX Unplugged 561
A few of our go-to tools for one-liner web servers, sharing media directly from folders, and a much needed live Arch server update, and more!
-
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 262: Flavours of Ubuntu 24.04, Proton 9.0, NVIDIA + Steam Deck & more GNU/Linux news
We have a very flavorful episode this week with all the flavors of Ubuntu 24.04. Proton 9.0 was released this week to make gaming on GNU/Linux even better. Then Nvidia is back on the show with some more positive news, this time about supporting GeForce Now on the Steam Deck.
-
Going Linux ☛ Going Linux #454 · Listener Feedback
Bill visits the VLA, Stefan provides no listener feedback. We get feedback on GNU/Linux headers, computer hardening, running a business on Linux, Nix and Hey Hi (AI) trends and the xz-utils exploit.
00:00 Going GNU/Linux #454 · Listener Feedback
01:11 Bill's great adventure - VLA
02:47 AIPS
06:29 Super computer
10:51 Update on Zorin
11:24 Update on Nix
16:08 Robert: What are GNU/Linux headers and do I need them?
22:01 Stefan: No listener feedback
23:44 Donald: Computer hardening recommendations?
29:32 Philip: Running a business on POP!_OS
32:29 David: backdoored Windows vs. MacOS vs. GNU/Linux
37:07 Martin: Nix OS and Hey Hi (AI) trends
39:52 David: Follow-up on xz-utils
46:53 End
-
The TLLTS Podcast ☛ The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 1050
joel likes pizza.
-
2024-05-05 [Older] Garuda Cinnamon 240428 overview | performance & beauty.
-
2024-05-05 [Older] NVIDIA finally supports the Steam Deck.
-
2024-05-05 [Older] NixOS isn't dying, GNOME funding issues, Windows 11 loses users: Linux & Open Source News
-
2024-05-04 [Older] On Arch Linux, The AUR Is Good. But The Chaotic AUR Is GREAT!
-
2024-05-04 [Older] Did Hyprland Ship A Major Plugin Vulnerability?
-
2024-05-04 [Older] Kubuntu 24.04 LTS overview| making your PC friendly
-
2024-05-04 [Older] Canonical's Mir Still Lives On The Desktop In 2024
-
2024-05-04 [Older] What would an ENSH*TTIFIED Linux distro look like?
-
2024-05-03 [Older] GlazeWM - Windows Tiling Management
-
2024-05-03 [Older] How to install Kubuntu 24.04 LTS
-
2024-05-03 [Older] Fedora 40 Overview: What's in the latest and greatest release of this cutting edge Linux distro?
-
2024-05-03 [Older] How to install Master PDF Editor on Zorin OS 17
-
2024-05-02 [Older] How to install Inkscape on Zorin OS 17
-
2024-05-02 [Older] Neofetch Is Officially Abandoned... What Now?
-
2024-05-01 [Older] How to install Intellij IDEA Ultimate on Zorin OS 17
-
2024-05-01 [Older] Custom Phone ROMs in 2024
-
2024-05-01 [Older] GNOME Foundation Funding Situation Is...