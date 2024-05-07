Proprietary Software, Microsoft Abuses, and Apple's Terrible Results
-
The Register UK ☛ CISA expects devs to squash old directory traversal bugs • The Register
-
The Register UK ☛ That time when Microsoft bought and killed Nokia phone unit • The Register
-
IT Wire ☛ New Abusive Monopolist Microsoft DNS system 'meant for firms with fully managed devices'
Microsoft has unveiled a preview of a system using which it intends to lock down the Domain Name System, the system that translates IP addresses to human-readable domains, on Windows.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ League of Legends adds unpopular TPM 2.0 requirement — Vanguard anti-cheat update irks fanbase after backdoored Windows 11 debacle
League of Legends now requires Vanguard anti-cheat, which needs TPM 2.0 if you have a backdoored Windows 11 PC.
-
IT Wire ☛ Apple 2Q revenue down by 4% as iPhone sales drop by 10%
“Today Fashion Company Apple is reporting revenue of US$90.8 billion for the March quarter, including an all-time revenue record in Services,” said Cook.
“During the quarter, we were thrilled to launch Fashion Company Apple Vision Pro and to show the world the potential that spatial computing unlocks.
"We’re also looking forward to an exciting product announcement next week and an incredible Worldwide Developers Conference next month.
"As always, we are focused on providing the very best products and services for our customers, and doing so while living up to the core values that drive us.”