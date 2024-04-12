Programming Leftovers
TecAdmin ☛ 50 Bash Scripting Examples (PART-1)
Introduction to Bash Scripting Bash scripting is a powerful tool for automating tasks on Unix-like operating systems. Bash, which stands for Bourne Again SHell, is not only the default command-line shell for GNU/Linux but also a scripting language in its own right.
The New Stack ☛ How (and When) to Use a Python While Loop
While loops are an essential aspect of programming.
Julia Evans ☛ Notes on git's error messages
While writing about Git, I’ve noticed that a lot of folks struggle with Git’s error messages. I’ve had many years to get used to these error messages so it took me a really long time to understand why folks were confused, but having thought about it much more, I’ve realized that:
1. sometimes I actually am confused by the error messages, I’m just used to being confused
2. I have a bunch of strategies for getting more information when the error message git gives me isn’t very informative
So in this post, I’m going to go through a bunch of Git’s error messages, list a few things that I think are confusing about them for each one, and talk about what I do when I’m confused by the message.
Daniel Lemire ☛ A simple algorithm to compute the square root of an integer, byte by byte
A reader asked me for some help in computing (1 – sqrt(0.5)) to an arbitrary precision, from scratch. A simpler but equivalent problem is to compute the square root of an integer (e.g., 2). There are many sophisticated algorithms for such problems, but we want something relatively simple. We’d like to compute the square root bit by bit…
Rlang ☛ Mastering Rows: Selecting by Index in R
Let’s jump into data manipulation with R! Selecting specific rows from our datasets is an important skill. Today, we’ll focus on subsetting rows by index, using the trusty square brackets ([]).
Bruce Schneier ☛ Backdoor in XZ Utils That Almost Happened
Last week, the [Internet] dodged a major nation-state attack that would have had catastrophic cybersecurity repercussions worldwide. It’s a catastrophe that didn’t happen, so it won’t get much attention—but it should. There’s an important moral to the story of the attack and its discovery: The security of the global [Internet] depends on countless obscure pieces of software written and maintained by even more obscure unpaid, distractible, and sometimes vulnerable volunteers. It’s an untenable situation, and one that is being exploited by malicious actors. Yet precious little is being done to remedy it.
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ Don’t be afraid to admit when you don’t know something
Don’t fight through a problem. Read the docs and ask questions from there. I’ve learned from the open web, from taking apart applications and tools and I’ve learned even more from gracious senior developers. Being able to teach something to someone else is a great way to verify that you truly understand something.
R
Rlang ☛ The Impact of R on Academic Excellence in Manchester, UKThe R Consortium recently spoke with the organizing team of the R User Group at the University of Manchester (R.U.M.). R.U.M. aims to bring together R users of all levels...
Rlang ☛ Crafting Elegant Scientific Documents in RStudio: A LaTeX and R Markdown Tutorial
In the world of scientific research and academic writing, the clarity, precision, and aesthetics of your documents can significantly impact their reception and comprehension. LaTeX, a powerful typesetting system, has long been revered for its ability to create beautifully formatted documents, especially those requiring complex mathematical expressions and detailed layouts.
Rlang ☛ The Truth About Tidy Wrappers
These are the packages we will need for this analysis.
library(tidyverse)
library(data.table)
library(dtplyr)
library(duckdb)
library(duckplyr)
library(polars)
library(tidypolars)
library(arrow)
library(tictoc)
library(microbenchmark)
library(gt)
The Tidyverse
Qt
Qt ☛ Insights from Industry Experts: Improving Software Dev Productivity
Software development is a dynamic and constantly evolving field that requires professionals to stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and tools to improve their productivity and efficiency. For developers, the ultimate goal is to complete tasks effectively, leading to better products and faster time-to-market.
Qt ☛ Qt Project: Top Contributors of 2023!
Our community stays vibrant and engaged with the Qt Project through our forums, mailings lists, asking and answering questions, offering technical advice, reporting bugs, contributing patches, and in many other forms helping Qt flourish.
JavaScript
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 20 Best Node.Js Books For Beginner and Expert Developers
Node.js is an incredible platform for creating seamless, high-performing, scalable websites. It is an excellent platform for connecting a huge range of devices in recent days through centralized Hey Hi (AI) Node.js has had a wide range of applications in recent days for web application building and development.
Java
TecAdmin ☛ Java MCQ Basics (Multiple Choice Questions)
Java, one of the most widely used programming languages, offers a versatile platform for developing a range of applications, from web to mobile to enterprise solutions. As beginners embark on their journey to master Java, understanding its basics becomes paramount.
Shell
Martin Heinz ☛ Shell History Is Your Best Productivity Tool
If you work in shell/terminal often enough, then over time the history will become your personal knowledge vault, documentation and command reference. Being able to use this personal documentation efficiently can hugely boost your productivity. So, here are a couple of tips on how to optimize your shell history configuration and usage to get the most out of it.
