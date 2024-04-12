While writing about Git, I’ve noticed that a lot of folks struggle with Git’s error messages. I’ve had many years to get used to these error messages so it took me a really long time to understand why folks were confused, but having thought about it much more, I’ve realized that:

1. sometimes I actually am confused by the error messages, I’m just used to being confused

2. I have a bunch of strategies for getting more information when the error message git gives me isn’t very informative

So in this post, I’m going to go through a bunch of Git’s error messages, list a few things that I think are confusing about them for each one, and talk about what I do when I’m confused by the message.