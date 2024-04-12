Arduino Projects and Products
Arduino ☛ 4 new IoT monitoring dashboard updates on Arduino Cloud
Arduino Cloud recently received a major upgrade renewing the user interface and the Arduino Cloud editor. And as we promised it was just the beginning. This article dives into some of the new IoT monitoring dashboard features that may seem small, but pack a big punch for your connected projects.
CNX Software ☛ Arduino announces the Pro 4G Module and Portenta Mid Carrier board at Embedded World 2024
Arduino has announced two new products that are part of the Arduino Pro family at Embedded World 2024: the Arduino Pro 4G Module and Arduino Portenta Mid Carrier board. Arduino Pro 4G module Two variants of the mini PCIe module are available: one global and one for the EMEA and Southeast Asia markets with similar interfaces, but based on different Quectel modules, and the global model also supports GNSS. Specifications: Both also support 3G/2G fallback if 4G LTE network connectivity is out of range.