Games: Proton 9.0, Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's the most played Steam Deck games for February 2024
Valve has revealed the list of the most popular games that were played on Steam Deck throughout February 2024, so let's take a look.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess releases in June, inspired by classic Desert Strike
Anyone remember Desert Strike? Jungle Strike? Urban Strike? Well, Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess is for you! Built like the classics, although it looks a lot more wild, like something out of a fever dream. The developer has announced it's releasing June 21st with full Linux and Steam Deck support.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ All older games being sold in Germany on Steam now require a content rating
For game developers that want to continue selling games in Germany, they'll need to ensure they actually have a content rating, including for older games. Hopefully there won't be any disruption, but Steam has a huge amount of games going back a great many years, so there may be a few that get caught-out in this.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 9.0 for Steam Deck / Linux got a small Beta update, plus Proton Experimental too
Valve has released the second public Beta for Proton 9.0, what will become the next stable version of Proton for running Windows games on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental fixes up Tekken 8, Cosmoteer, Call of Cthulhu, Warframe and more
After recently updating Proton Experimental to be based on the new Proton 9, Valve ended February 2024 with another bunch of bug fixes for Proton Experimental.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Game over for Roblox on Linux / Steam Deck as it's now blocked
Well, there it is, the update for Roblox has arrived that now forcefully blocks it from working with Wine on Linux systems (like Steam Deck).
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam had a bit of a scam problem with fakes of Helldivers 2 and Palworld
Not the first time it has happened, and likely won't be the last unless Valve implement some more security checks, but recently a few games tried scamming players by renaming into other popular games.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck - SteamOS 3.5.17 brings lots of bug fixes, plus Persona 3 Reload improvements
Valve has released the latest stable update to SteamOS for Steam Deck, and it includes quite a healthy dose of bug fixes and general improvements.
-
Digital Restrictions (DRM)
-
The Verge ☛ Roblox says it hasn’t blocked Linux or Steam Deck, but it’s reportedly toast there
Bad news for Roblox fans on Linux — the workarounds are dead. GamingOnLinux reports that the latest version of Roblox “forcefully blocks it from working with Wine,” throwing a “Wine is not supported” error message even when Roblox-specific tools like Vinegar and Grapejuice are added. Wine is the compatibility layer that lets many Windows games run on Linux systems.
But Roblox claims it’s not personal. “Confirming there has been no change on our end to specifically block Linux or Steam Deck since Roblox never supported Linux or Steam Deck officially,” spokesperson Samantha Spielman tells The Verge.
-