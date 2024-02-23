Games: Highlander Rock-Paper-Scissors, Geometry Survivor, and More
Positech Games ☛ Emotional game design – Cliffski's Blog
It might seem weird for a self-diagnosed autistic game dev to talk about emotions in game design, but that would be incorrect. Its not like I don’t have emotions, in fact I have way too many of them, way too unpredictably! Like Vulcans. Anyway, this is a topic that I think doesn’t get enough attention when discussing game design, so I thought I would have a go at it.
Idiomdrottning ☛ Highlander Rock-Paper-Scissors
Everyone throws rock, paper, or scissors.
First and foremost all duplicates destroy each other. There can be only one. Then, paper beats rock, scissors beats paper, and rock beats scissors.
GamingOnLinux ☛ STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection announced with Steam Deck support
Aspyr Media are busy! Not long after launching Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, they've now announced the STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection and it's coming with Steam Deck support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Move over Diablo 4 and Path of Exile as Last Epoch 1.0 is here
Ready for your next action RPG? Diablo and Path of Exile fans may want to take a look at Last Epoch, which has finally left Early Access with the 1.0 update and there's plenty to love about it. Truthfully, I can't even remember how I got my copy it's been so many years.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Geometry Survivor is wonderful nostalgia bait updated for the survivor-like era
I have some ridiculously fond memories of playing Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved, to the point of having a mini-party with lots of us sat around an Xbox 360 blasting through high-scores. To see Geometry Survivor appear is quite a highlight. Note: key provided by Evolve.