LXQt 2.0 Desktop Launches in April with New Applications Menu, Qt 6 Port

The biggest change in LXQt 2.0 will be the port to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework to provide users with more modern UI/UX and also bring them a performance boost compared to the current Qt 5-based releases. With this change, LXQt will completely drop Qt 5 support.

NVIDIA 550.54.14 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Many Improvements

Highlights of the NVIDIA 550.54.14 graphics driver include support for R8, GR88, and YCbCr GBM formats, support for transparent huge pages for the text section when available, experimental HDMI 10-bits per component support, and an application profile to improve KWin performance on hybrid GPU systems.

NetworkManager 1.46 Improves Support for 6GHz Wi-Fi, Adds Energy-Efficient Ethernet Settings

Coming more than six months after NetworkManager 1.44, the NetworkManager 1.46 release is here to introduce support for showing a Wi-Fi device’s capability on the 6Ghz band, support for Ethtool EEE (Energy Efficient Ethernet) settings, support for configuring ethtool channels property to configure NIC multiqueue, and support for HSR (High-availability Seamless Redundancy) and PRP (Parallel Redundancy Protocol) interfaces.

DietPi February 2024 news (version 9.1)

Milk-V Duo S: Dual-Core RISC-V SBC Open for Pre-Order Starting at $11.00

Games: Highlander Rock-Paper-Scissors, Geometry Survivor, and More

STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection

Wine 9.3
The Wine development release 9.3 is now available.
Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop now comes with a Core i9-14900HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics
The Kubuntu Focus M2 is a Linux laptop with an Intel Core i9 processor
Software: Clipcat, woofV, Seccomp, and Warp
DietPi 9.1 Expands Support for Raspberry Pi 5
Raspberry Pi 5 is now supported on DietPi 9.1
EasyOS: pMusic and woofV Updates
Android Leftovers
The Honor Pad 9 is the most iPad-est Android tablet I’ve used, and that’s a good thing
Kid3 Audio Tag Editor 3.9.5 Released with Webp Image Support
Kid3, the free open-source Qt based audio tag editor
Bluesky vs. Mastodon: Which Twitter Alternative Should You Choose?
Mastodon is one of the most-loved open-source social media platforms. But, what's different with Bluesky? Let us find out here
Proton 9.0 Released
Proton 9.0 is now out
Recent Invidious Videos (GNU/Linux Focus)
Android Leftovers
New Android threat sends your photos, texts, contacts, hardware data and more to a foreign server
Security Leftovers
FreeBSD 13.3-BETA3 Now Available
The third BETA build of the 13.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available
OnlyOffice 8.0 and the Dream of a Microsoft Office Alternative
OnlyOffice is an open source office suite licensed under the AGPL 3.0 license
Armbian 24.2 Kereru
We’re excited to announce the latest Armbian release,24.2, codename: Kereru!
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
KDE and GNOME: Plasma 6, KPublicTransport, and This Week in GNOME
Databases: YottaDB r2.00 and pgagroal 1.6
Web Browsers and Mozilla/Firefox Web Updates
Events: FOSDEM in Retrospect and foss-north's Call for Papers
Linux and Graphics Leftovers
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Proprietary: Discord Overlay for Linux, Microsoft Racism, and Microsoft's Anticompetitive Spying
Canonical/Ubuntu: Some Ubuntu Studio Updates and Snap Cautionary Tale ('Store' a Proprietary Monopoly of Canonical)
Open Hardware: Milk-V, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and ESP32
Software: CapyPDF, Deface, Tilix, and Much More
today's howtos
Announcing Incus 0.6
This Incus release is quite the feature packed one
GNU/Linux in Sudan: From 0.09% to 5% in 15 Years [original]
Windows has become a rare sight in Sudan
Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Released with Linux Kernel 6.5, Mesa 23.2
Canonical released today Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS as the fourth point release to its latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) long-term supported operating system series with updated core components.
GEEKOM A7 mini PC review – Part 3: Ubuntu 22.04 (and Ubuntu 24.04)
I also had to install Ubuntu 24.04 to check the wireless module further, so I’ll report on that too
The Neon Powered Gears are Working on Plasma 6
It’s high tension in Neon towers this week as the distro packagers have been given access to the source tars for Plasma 6 along with Frameworks 6 and KDE Gear 24.02
Language Server for Debian: Spellchecking
This is my third update on writing a language server for Debian packaging files
Fixing my problem of a stuck 'dnf updateinfo info' on Fedora Linux
I apply Fedora updates only by hand, and as part of this I like to look at what 'dnf updateinfo info' will tell me about why they're being done
5 Best Free and Open Source Tools for SSH Intrusion Prevention
All of the software featured here is published under an open source license
ungoogled-chromium – Chromium without Google web services
This is free and open source software
Mike Blumenkrantz: Woof [Zink on NVK]
Zink on NVK is happening
This week in KDE: real fake session restore
Welp, the mega-release is pretty much carved in stone now, and set for a release in four days
Games: Done With Gaming, Steam Deck, and More
Linux Foundation's Opewnwashing Agenda Up on Display Again
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
Git v2.44.0
today's leftovers
Kernel: XFS and Bugs
CrossOver 24 is Out
Programming Leftovers
Hardware: Framework, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
GNU Name System and Release of GNU gettext 0.22.5
Outages and Security Incidents, Spying
Kali Linux vs Ubuntu: Ultimate OS Showdown for Tech Enthusiasts
The question of selecting a Linux distribution for their computing needs is often presented in terms of Kali Linux vs Ubuntu, which makes users wonder what choice to make
Securing SSH on your GNU/Linux server or desktop
2 new articles
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Ardour 8.4 Open-Source DAW Released with Experimental AAF Import
Paul Davis announced today the release and general availability of Ardour 8.4 as a new maintenance update to this powerful open-source, cross-platform, and free digital audio workstation (DAW).
Android Leftovers
Add CarPlay or Android Auto to Your Vehicle With This $96 Foldable Display
KDE Slimbook V Is the World’s First Linux Laptop to Ship with KDE Plasma 6
Linux hardware vendor Slimbook and the KDE Project announced today the KDE Slimbook V as the world’s first Linux-powered laptop to ship with the soon-to-be-released KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment.
Stable kernels: Linux 6.7.6, Linux 6.6.18, Linux 6.1.79, Linux 5.15.149, Linux 5.10.210, Linux 5.4.269, and Linux 4.19.307
I'm announcing the release of the 6.7.6 kernel
GNU/Linux in Vietnam: From 0.1% to 5% in 15 Years [original]
Maybe there are more people out there right now who can help friends, family members, and colleagues install GNU/Linux
GIMP 2.99.18 Released: The Last Development Preview Before 3.0!
Pipewire vs PulseAudio: What's the Difference?
Classic PulseAudio or the new Pipewire
A path out of bloat: A Linux built for VMs
What I want to look at here is what could be done with Linux to make it work better in such a role
Ubuntu Leftovers
antiX-23.1 Brings More Choice and Flexibility for Linux Enthusiasts
A Debian-based systemd-free antiX-23.1 rolls out with enhanced in-house scripts and apps
Fediverse Overrun by SPAM
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Digital Restrictions (DRM) Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Xiaomi debuts top-tier Pad 6S Pro Android tablet
LibreOffice 7.6.5 Office Suite Is Out Now with More Than 90 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 7.6.5 is now available for download with more than 90 bug fixes to improve the overall stability, security, and reliability of the LibreOffice 7.6 office suite.
Open Hardware: Banana Pi, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Linux (Kernel) and BSD Leftovers
Games: Highlander Rock-Paper-Scissors, Geometry Survivor, and More
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, LHS, SUSE
today's howtos
8 Best Free and Open Source Google Analytics Alternatives
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled the following list of open source web analytics software
Security Leftovers
Did You Know That DreamWorks MoonRay Renderer Is Open Source? It Is, and It Just Got Upgraded!
DreamWorks first released its rendering platform as open-source under the name OpenMoonRay in March, 2023
5 tips for securing SSH on your Linux server or desktop
Secure Shell is one of the most secure options for logging into a Linux system remotely
Security Leftovers
Gnuplot 6 comes with pie
Gnuplot 6.0 was released in December 2023
Microsoft Faking 'Innovation' Again, Copying Sudo Like It Did in 2006
Alternative Operating Systems Post CentOS Stream 8 EOL
The nearing CentOS Stream 8 EOL on May 31st, 2024, left many users and organizations scrambling for alternatives
The Top Eight Kali Linux Tools [2024]
the better penetration test Kali Linux tools
Arkane Linux: This 'Nix-worthy' Arch-based Immutable Distro Shows Potential
Arkane Linux is one such immutable distro
RawTherapee 5.10 Introduces Multi-Editor Support
RawTherapee 5.10, a raw image processing program, adds custom editors
Microsoft and Windows Nastiness
Programming Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
PostgreSQL JDBC and pg_dumpbinary Releases
Niels Thykier on Language Server (LSP)
Devices and Open Hardware
All Quiet in the Trenches, Reviewed on Linux, and Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Client
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
Latest From RedHat.com
NetworkManager 1.46 Adds Support for 6GHz Wi-Fi and Energy-Efficient Ethernet
NetworkManager 1.46 has been released today as the latest stable version of this popular network connection manager software for Linux-based operating systems that introduces major changes.