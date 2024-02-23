Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, LHS, SUSE
-
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 771: Kalpa — Because Nobody Knows What Hysteresis Is
This week, Jonathan Bennett and Dan Lynch talk with Shawn W Dunn about openSUSE Kalpa, the atomic version of openSUSE Tumbleweed, with a KDE twist. What exactly do we mean by an Atomic desktop? Is ALP going to replace openSUSE Tumbleweed? Are snaps coming to Kalpa?
-
Linux in the Ham Shack ☛ LHS Episode #533: The Weekender CXIII
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our departure into the world of hedonism, random topic excursions, whimsy and (hopefully) knowledge. Thanks for listening and, if you happen …
-
TechHQ ☛ Not the end-of-life for Linux and open-source
The Linux operating system and open-source software run much of the world’s digital infrastructure. Its unusual business model is based on value-added service agreements comprising support, maintenance, security, and bug fixes.
In 2024, many organizations using open-source software have been impacted by decisions by vendors to effectively prevent access to source code and sudden changes in end-of-life schedules on which businesses rely to prioritize spending.
This episode of the Tech Means Business podcast talks to Vishal Ghariwala of SUSE (one of the leading enterprise software supply and development companies) about the state of open-source in 2024. What alternatives are there for companies looking at the approaching end of support for their essential, business-critical software?