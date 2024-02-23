Linux (Kernel) and BSD Leftovers

When the Linux kernel is asked to execute a program, it looks at the start of the file to determine what kind of program it is. The kernel then consults both its built-in rules for shell scripts and native binaries and the binfmt_misc settings (a feature of the kernel allowing users to register custom program interpreters) to determine how to handle the program. A file beginning with "#!" is identified as the input of the interpreter named on the rest of the line. This faculty is what lets the kernel appear to execute shell scripts directly — in reality executing an interpreter and passing the script as an argument. A file starting with "\x7fELF", on the other hand, is recognized an an ELF file. The kernel first looks to see whether the file contains a PT_INTERP element in the program header. When present, this element indicates that the program is dynamically linked.

The PT_INTERP element also specifies which dynamic linker the program expects to be linked by — also called the interpreter, confusingly. On Linux, the dynamic linker is usually stored at an architecture-specific path such as /lib64/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2. It is not allowed to itself be dynamically linked, to avoid an infinite regress. Once the dynamic linker has been found, the kernel sets up an initial address space for it in the same fashion as any other statically linked executable and gives it an open file descriptor pointing to the program to be executed.