Security Patches and Windows TCO

Australian Clinical Labs (ACL) parent company Medlab back in February 2022 announced that it had suffered a cyber attack at the hands of the Quantum hacking group, which stole 86 gigabytes worth of data belonging to over 200,000 people, which included health information, passport details, and credit card information (number, expiry and CVV).

Earlier this month, the OAIC commenced legal proceedings against Australian Clinical Labs, accusing it of a lack of appropriate security measures needed to protect its customers.