Proprietary Dangers, Openwashing, and Microsoft

Solera is in the hot seat after videos emerged on TikTok — alleging that the company performed a mass layoff over Microsoft Teams.

In the videos, which are no longer available on the social media platform, some staff members scolded management for the approach, while others named specific colleagues that they believed should be laid off instead of them.

At one point, it appears that Solera is trying to broach the topic of severance pay. However, due to the chaos of the meeting, the call ends before management discusses compensation.

News outlets, including The Daily Dot, have reached out to the company for more information about the situation.