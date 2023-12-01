Proprietary Dangers, Openwashing, and Microsoft
Qt ☛ Qt: High Demand for Software Development and Quality Assurance Skills Persists Amid Tech Industry Challenges
Our latest analysis reveals an estimated 23,426 industry-wide developer vacancies despite a challenging technology market
Security Week ☛ Apple Patches WebKit Flaws Exploited on Older iPhones
Apple's security response team warns that flaws CVE-2023-42916 and CVE-2023-42917 were already exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1.
PR Newswire ☛ Elcomsoft Introduces the Linux Edition of its Forensic iOS Extraction Tool
ElcomSoft releases iOS Forensic Toolkit 8.50, a major update to the company's mobile forensic extraction tool for Apple devices. The update introduces the Linux edition, which enables forensic extractions of Apple devices on Linux-based computers.
Solera accused of conducting mass layoff via Microsoft Teams
Solera is in the hot seat after videos emerged on TikTok — alleging that the company performed a mass layoff over Microsoft Teams.
In the videos, which are no longer available on the social media platform, some staff members scolded management for the approach, while others named specific colleagues that they believed should be laid off instead of them.
At one point, it appears that Solera is trying to broach the topic of severance pay. However, due to the chaos of the meeting, the call ends before management discusses compensation.
News outlets, including The Daily Dot, have reached out to the company for more information about the situation.
The Next Platform ☛ Microsoft SPAM: Redefining datacenter connectivity with open source networking [Ed: "SPONSORED FEATURE" means SPAM; this is Microsoft spam. And this is the openwashing of monopolies.]
Yahoo News ☛ Microsoft releases .NET 8 for Windows, Mac, and Linux [Ed: Microsoft vendor lock-in, which Canonical is promoting]