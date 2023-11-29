More Security Incidents, Patches, and Microsoft Windows TCO
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (cryptojs, fastdds, mediawiki, and minizip), Fedora (chromium, kubernetes, and thunderbird), Mageia (lilypond, mariadb, and packages), Red Hat (firefox, linux-firmware, and thunderbird), SUSE (compat-openssl098, gstreamer-plugins-bad, squashfs, squid, thunderbird, vim, and xerces-c), and Ubuntu (libtommath, linux-intel-iotg, linux-intel-iotg-5.15, linux-oracle, perl, and python3.8, python3.10, python3.11).
Scoop News Group ☛ US and UK release guidelines for secure Hey Hi (AI) development [Ed: Hype wave opportunists and bubble-easing fluff]
Washington and London want developers and users of machine learning tools to devote more resources toward security.
Security Week ☛ US, UK Cybersecurity Agencies Publish Hey Hi (AI) Development Guidance
New guidance from US and UK cybersecurity agencies provides recommendations for secure Hey Hi (AI) system development.
Security Week ☛ Hacktivism: What’s in a Name… It May be More Than You Expect
Hacktivism is evolving. It is important for both the law and cyber defenders to understand the current and potential activity of hacktivism to better understand how it should be treated.
Security Week ☛ Fidelity National Financial Takes Down Systems Following Cyberattack
Fidelity National Financial is experiencing service disruptions after systems were taken down to contain a cyberattack.
Security Week ☛ UK, Korea Warn of DPRK Supply Chain Attacks Involving Zero-Day Flaws
UK and Korea say DPRK state-sponsored hackers targeted governments, defense organizations via supply chain attacks.
Federal News Network ☛ Government shutdown and cybersecurity breaches
A proactive system of action aligns with the principles of good cyber hygiene. It ensures that organizations are not merely responsive but anticipatory, staying one step ahead of cyber adversaries. The dynamics of cyberspace dictate that agility is the need of the hour, and a comprehensive system that enables swift responses to emerging threats embodies this agility.
Security Week ☛ Critical ownCloud Flaws Lead to Sensitive Information Disclosure, Authentication Bypass
Three critical vulnerabilities in ownCloud could lead to sensitive information disclosure and authentication and validation bypass.
Security Week ☛ Henry Schein Again Restoring Systems After Ransomware Group Causes More Disruption
Healthcare solutions giant Henry Schein is once again restoring systems after ransomware group claims it re-encrypted files.
Europol ☛ International collaboration leads to dismantlement of ransomware group in Ukraine amidst ongoing war [Ed: Microsoft Windows shattering Ukraine]
On 21 November, 30 properties were searched in the regions of Kyiv, Cherkasy, Rivne and Vinnytsia, resulting in the arrest of the 32-year-old ringleader. Four of the ringleader's most active accomplices were also detained.
More than 20 investigators from Norway, France, Germany and the United States were deployed to Kyiv to assist the Ukrainian National Police with their investigative measures. This set-up was mirrored from Europol’s headquarters in the Netherlands where a virtual command post was activated to immediately analyse the data seized during the house searches in Ukraine.
This latest action follows a first round of arrests in 2021 in the framework of the same investigation. Since then, a number of operational sprints have been organised at Europol and in Norway with the aim of forensically analysing the devices seized in Ukraine in 2021. This forensic follow-up work facilitated the identification of the suspects targeted during the action last week in Kyiv.
Cyber Security News ☛ SysJoker Malware Attacking Windows, Linux and Mac Users Abusing OneDrive [Ed: OneDrive is Microsoft]
SysJoker malware, a multi-platform backdoor with several variants for Windows, Linux, and Mac, has been observed being used by a Hamas-affiliated APT to target Israel. This malware was first identified by Intezer in 2021 and was recently used in targeted attacks.
Checkpoint researchers disclosed the malware’s growth, variations in the intricacy of its execution flow, and most recent switch to the Rust language and the recent infrastructure it uses.
Ars Technica ☛ Researchers figure out how to bypass the fingerprint readers in most Windows PCs | Ars Technica
Microsoft's Surface didn't even use the Microsoft-developed security protocol.
Data Breaches ☛ U.K.: Hospitals urged to improve data protection standards following incident at NHS Fife
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to NHS Fife, after an unauthorised person was able to enter a ward and access the personal information of 14 patients.
In February 2023, an unauthorised person gained access to a ward. Due to a lack of identification checks and formal processes, the non-staff member was handed a document containing personal information of 14 people and assisted with administering care to one patient.
The data was taken off site by the person and has not been recovered. While the hospital had CCTV installed, the wall socket with the CCTV had been accidentally turned off by a member of staff prior to the incident. The police have not been able to identify the person or recover the lost data, hindered by the lack of CCTV footage.
Data Breaches ☛ North Texas Municipal Water District hit by ransomware attack [Ed: Microsoft Windows]
Because the filelist provided by Daixin did not indicate that a lot of resident data or employee data might be involved, DataBreaches asked both Daixin and NTMWD whether residents’ personal information had been acquired. Daixin responded, “We have a lot of internal documents, but we don’t have the data of all the residents.”