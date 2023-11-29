More Security Incidents, Patches, and Microsoft Windows TCO

On 21 November, 30 properties were searched in the regions of Kyiv, Cherkasy, Rivne and Vinnytsia, resulting in the arrest of the 32-year-old ringleader. Four of the ringleader's most active accomplices were also detained.

More than 20 investigators from Norway, France, Germany and the United States were deployed to Kyiv to assist the Ukrainian National Police with their investigative measures. This set-up was mirrored from Europol’s headquarters in the Netherlands where a virtual command post was activated to immediately analyse the data seized during the house searches in Ukraine.

This latest action follows a first round of arrests in 2021 in the framework of the same investigation. Since then, a number of operational sprints have been organised at Europol and in Norway with the aim of forensically analysing the devices seized in Ukraine in 2021. This forensic follow-up work facilitated the identification of the suspects targeted during the action last week in Kyiv.