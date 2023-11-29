today's leftovers

Another month, another Incus release!

Incus 0.3 is now out, featuring OpenFGA support, a lot of improvements to our migration tool and support for hot-plug/hot-remove of shared paths in virtual machines.

The full announcement and changelog can be found here.

And for those who prefer videos, here’s the release overview video:

Finally just a quick reminder that my company is now offering commercial support on Incus, ranging from by-the-hour support contracts to one-off services on things