today's leftovers
Fedora Family / IBM
Server
5 Surprising Uses for Docker Debug
Beyond troubleshooting, the Debug command can help improve the performance and resource utilization of Docker containers.
Stéphane Graber: Announcing Incus 0.3
Another month, another Incus release!
Incus 0.3 is now out, featuring OpenFGA support, a lot of improvements to our migration tool and support for hot-plug/hot-remove of shared paths in virtual machines.
The full announcement and changelog can be found here.
And for those who prefer videos, here’s the release overview video:
Finally just a quick reminder that my company is now offering commercial support on Incus, ranging from by-the-hour support contracts to one-off services on things
Events
Aryan Kaushik: GSoCxBMU event India
Namaste Everyone!
This is a quick blog to share my recent experience of speaking at BML Munjal University (BMU), India.
I was invited there as a speaker to shed some light on GSoC and Open Source in general for their GSoCxBMU event.
FreeBSD ☛ Invest in FreeBSD on #GivingTuesday
Tomorrow, November 28 is #GivingTuesday. Now in its 12th year, #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that brings together diverse communities to foster generosity. The Foundation is calling on the community to channel your passion for FreeBSD into helping us increase our efforts for the Project in 2024.
Content Management Systems (CMS)
Medevel ☛ Running WordPress CMS With Docker and Docker Compose
Running WordPress using Docker Compose is a convenient way to set up and manage your WordPress development environment. By using Docker Compose, you can easily configure and deploy WordPress along with its dependencies in a consistent and reproducible manner.
Medevel ☛ 14 Open-source Free Node.js Based CMS Solutions
Node.js-based CMS is a content management system created with Node.js, a JavaScript runtime environment.
Medevel ☛ Sphido, Yet Another KISS Static Site Generator (SSG), But FAST.
Sphido is an amazing open-source rocket 🚀 fast, light-weight, and flexible static site generator. It offers a multitude of benefits for developers and users alike. With its minimalistic approach, Sphido focuses on simplicity and efficiency. By utilizing just two functions, it provides a seamless experience for website creators.
FSF and Imposters
FSF ☛ FSF Events: FSF Free Software Community Meetup on December 15, 2023
We are inviting you to the first ever FSF Free Software Community
Meetup on Friday, December 15, 2023, from 18:45 to 21:00 (6:45 PM to
9:00 PM) EST.
Software Freedom Conservancy ☛ Sourceware thanks Conservancy for their support and urges the community to support Conservancy [Ed: Will SFC also post similar messages from IBM, Google, or Microsoft? Or just their employees? SFC is a hostile and parasitic body these days, looking to defund the originals]
