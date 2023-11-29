Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Other Canonical/Ubuntu News

Step-by-Step Guide to Installing GoPhish in Kasm Workspaces

1. Install Ubuntu Focal from Kasm Workspaces: Begin by adding Ubuntu Focal to your workspace.

2. Download and Set Up GoPhish: Within the Ubuntu session, download the GoPhish binary from its GitHub repository, extract it, and make it executable.

3. Running the GoPhish Server: Launch the GoPhish server, and access the admin dashboard directly from the browser in the Ubuntu session.

4. Creating a Custom Image for On-Demand Use: Users can now create a custom image from their configured session, allowing for the easy replication of the setup.

5. Automated GoPhish Server Launch: Configure the custom image to automatically launch the GoPhish server in each new session, ensuring that the phishing simulation environment is ready to use on-demand.