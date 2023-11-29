Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Other Canonical/Ubuntu News
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 815
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 815 for the week of November 19 – 25, 2023. The full version of this issue is available here.
Ubuntu cae cada vez más en Distrowatch…, lo cual no significa nada
«El ascenso y la caída de las distribuciones no es un concepto o fenómeno nuevo. En realidad, es un cambio saludable para el poder, similar a las elecciones. La transición de autoridad puede limitar el abuso o evitar un descenso irreversible al autoritarismo», menciona Roy Schestowitz, quien firma el texto y un divulgador bien conocido en el extremo más político del ecosistema del FLOSS.
Schestowitz publica por lo general en su propio sitio, Techrights, pero esta vez lo hace en Tux Machines, otro que también es suyo desde que lo compró hace casi una década y, al margen de todo lo que suelta ahí, uno de los agregadores de noticias linuxeras más populares de Internet. En esta ocasión, sin embargo, no se recoge nada, sino que se plasma ahí mismo, a medio camino entre la información y la opinión.
«Si uno retrocede en el tiempo en DistroWatch, puede ver la caída en desgracia (y en el liderazgo del «mercado») de Ubuntu«, continúa Schestowitz. «Aunque reconocemos que la cantidad de vistas en DistroWatch puede estar relacionada en parte con la curiosidad y la intriga asociadas con distribuciones relativamente nuevas, en 2008 Ubuntu ya había existido durante aproximadamente 4 años», añade, para ilustrar la historia con varias capturas.
De 2008 al presenta, la galería anterior muestra el ránking de Distrowatch. «En realidad, es bueno ver cambios en el poder y las influencias. Muchas de las principales distribuciones son administradas por la comunidad», concluye Schestowitz.
Ethical Phishing Training: GoPhish Available in On-Demand Kasm Workspaces
Step-by-Step Guide to Installing GoPhish in Kasm Workspaces
1. Install Ubuntu Focal from Kasm Workspaces: Begin by adding Ubuntu Focal to your workspace.
2. Download and Set Up GoPhish: Within the Ubuntu session, download the GoPhish binary from its GitHub repository, extract it, and make it executable.
3. Running the GoPhish Server: Launch the GoPhish server, and access the admin dashboard directly from the browser in the Ubuntu session.
4. Creating a Custom Image for On-Demand Use: Users can now create a custom image from their configured session, allowing for the easy replication of the setup.
5. Automated GoPhish Server Launch: Configure the custom image to automatically launch the GoPhish server in each new session, ensuring that the phishing simulation environment is ready to use on-demand.
Canonical releases low-touch private cloud MicroCloud
Canonical has announced the general availability of MicroCloud, a low-touch, open source cloud solution. MicroCloud is part of Canonical’s growing cloud infrastructure portfolio.
It is purpose-built for scalable clusters and edge deployments for all types of enterprises. It is designed with simplicity, security and automation in mind, minimising the time and effort to both deploy and maintain it. Conveniently, enterprise support for MicroCloud is offered as part of Canonical’s Ubuntu Pro subscription, with several support tiers available, and priced per node.
MicroClouds are optimised for repeatable and reliable remote deployments. A single command initiates the orchestration and clustering of various components with minimal involvement by the user, resulting in a fully functional cloud within minutes. This simplified deployment process significantly reduces the barrier to entry, putting a production-grade cloud at everyone’s fingertips.