Yesterday at Tux Machines...

- Linux Mint 21.2 “EDGE” ISO Released with Linux Kernel 6.2, Secure Boot Support
- Linux Mint 21.2 “EDGE” ISO flavor is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 6.2 and featuring Secure Boot support.
- Matthew J. Garrett is Finished
- When you play with fire you get fired and karma sure is fast
- Most of the World Has Moved or Is Moving to GNU/Linux, But the Media Isn't Talking About That
- Where was the BBC, sponsored by Bill Gates, when GNU turned 40 last year?
- DebConf23 Coverage From Jonathan McDowell and Jonathan Carter
- Two reports
- The Month After...
- 10 months ago I left my job and this month we're finalising the server move, upgrading the site to a static form that can be carried forward many years if not decades
- Openwashing by Microsoft is a Threat to Your Freedom
- This site always prioritises Software Freedom; GNU/Linux, at its roots, was all about Software Freedom
- Today in Techrights
- 2 days' worth
- Silverfort Open Sources Lateral Movement Detection Tool
- Silverfort has released the source code for its lateral movement detection tool LATMA, to help identify and analyze intrusions
- Intercepting and modifying Linux system calls with ptrace
- How software fails is interesting. But real-world errors can be infrequent to manifest
- Programming Leftovers
- Raku, Python, and more
- Security Leftovers
- Exim, TeamCity, and more
- Red Hat Leftovers
- 3 stories and Microsoft boosting
- Open Hardware: Arduino, ESP32, RP2040, and More
- devices and gadgets, Linux-centric
- today's howtos
- many howtos for the daytime
- Android Leftovers
- 9 new Android games released September 2023 - From Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis to Monster Hunter Now
- elementary OS 7.1 is Now Available for Download
- The team behind elementary OS has released the latest version of its operating system with a focus on personalization, inclusivity, accessibility, and privacy
- Ubuntu 23.10 seems like the usual boring update - until you dig into it
- Ubuntu has been depending on baby steps to keep it moving forward. And although Mantic Minitaur might look as if it follows that pattern, there's more to it than meets the eye
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 1st, 2023
- The 156th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 1st, 2023.
- Bright Future for GNU/Linux, Not for Those Who Made a Career Attacking It
- GNU/Linux haters and bashers are having an "emotional breakdown" and systemic breakdown
- Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Introduction To The Series
- This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux. In this series, we examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective
- Rhino Linux 2023.3 Brings Quality of Life Improvements
- Experience streamlined navigation in Rhino Linux 2023.3! Unicorn Desktop now boasts unified global menu support for an enhanced UX
- Russian tech firm Astra Linux plans October IPO on Moscow Exchange
- Russian technology company Astra Linux on Monday said it was planning to list its shares on Moscow Exchange this month in an initial public offering (IPO), potentially breathing some life into Russia's moribund equity capital markets.
- Rebooting After 248 Days
- No, not Android. KDE.