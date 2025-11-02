GNU/Linux, BSD, and Security Leftovers

Between 2025-10-22 and 2025-10-29 there were 68 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 678 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 10 % of total released titles. Why so many titles this time? I don’t know, Halloween maybe? That would explain the truckload of shovelware horror games I had to go through. I felt ill when I saw the amount of crap I had to check… Anyway, the cleanup is done and it looks like one game in this week is standing out from the rest, and it’s Vein, which a new take on the genre established by Project Zomboid. Explore, gather stuff, build stuff to survive a world infested by zombies. There’s also Dead Finger Dice that gives me Inscryption vibes, but from the reviews it seems to be way too much random at the moment. Maybe we need to let the game mature… In any case, here’s your list of worthy games, that you can check after you are done with your pumpkin.