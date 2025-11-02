news
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Security Leftovers
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Vein - 2025-10-29 Edition
Between 2025-10-22 and 2025-10-29 there were 68 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 678 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 10 % of total released titles. Why so many titles this time? I don’t know, Halloween maybe? That would explain the truckload of shovelware horror games I had to go through. I felt ill when I saw the amount of crap I had to check… Anyway, the cleanup is done and it looks like one game in this week is standing out from the rest, and it’s Vein, which a new take on the genre established by Project Zomboid. Explore, gather stuff, build stuff to survive a world infested by zombies. There’s also Dead Finger Dice that gives me Inscryption vibes, but from the reviews it seems to be way too much random at the moment. Maybe we need to let the game mature… In any case, here’s your list of worthy games, that you can check after you are done with your pumpkin.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Scarlett Gately Moore: A New Chapter: Career Transition Update
I’m pleased to share that my career transition has been successful! I’ve joined our local county assessor’s office, beginning a new path in property assessment for taxation and valuation. While the compensation is modest, it offers the stability I was looking for.
My new schedule consists of four 10-hour days with an hour commute each way, which means Monday through Thursday will be largely devoted to work and travel. However, I’ll have Fridays available for open source contributions once I’ve completed my existing website maintenance commitments.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Task Manager App Resources 1.9.0 Added defective chip maker Intel Xe Driver Support
Resources, the modern task manager and system monitor app for GNU/Linux desktop, released new 1.9.0 version few days ago. The new release of this free open-source application added more languages support, more display options, bug-fixes and improvements.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ A Colourful New Spotify Controller (and, Ahem) for GNOME Shell
Control Spotify playback from top bar in Ubuntu using gSpotify, a slick GNOME extension that even changes colour based on the playing track's artwork.
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
FreeBSD ☛ FreeBSD Vendor Summit Happening Next Week — November 6–7, 2025
The FreeBSD Foundation is excited to welcome the community to the 2025 FreeBSD Vendor Summit, taking place November 6–7, 2025 at NetApp Headquarters in San Jose, California. The Vendor Summit is a collaborative event that brings together organizations deploying FreeBSD in production and the developers building the operating system.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSMTPD: Trivial Local Denial-of-Service via UNIX Domain Socket (CVE-2025-62875)
OpenSMTPD is an implementation of the server-side SMTP protocol offered by the OpenBSD project. A few months ago a SUSE colleague started packaging it for openSUSE Tumbleweed, which led to a code review of the package.
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat ☛ Happy birthday, Repo! A look back on our mascot’s first year
Red Hat Developer's mascot Repo is turning one! It's hard to believe a full year has passed since this helpful, code-slinging bot crash-landed onto the scene. To celebrate Repo's first birthday, we're looking back at the key moments that defined an eventful year for Red Bait Developer and the open source community.
October 2024: A star is born
We officially welcomed Repo, a curious "reponaut" who was created during a hybrid cloud convergence event. Repo's mission is to help developers fix complex coding issues (or "data rifts") by storing code and dimension-shifting into the Developer Sandbox, a digital realm of raw computing energy.
Red Hat ☛ Why vLLM is the best choice for Hey Hi (AI) inference today
As organizations move from large language model (LLM) experimentation to production deployment, the choice of inference platform becomes a critical business decision. This choice impacts not just operational performance, and also flexibility, cost optimization, and the ability to adapt to rapidly evolving business needs.
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ Palm-sized PocketPD USB-C programmable power supply delivers up to 21V/5A output (Crowdfunding)
PocketPD is a compact USB PD programmable power supply developed by CentyLab in Salem, Oregon. Designed to fit in your pocket, it provides precise, programmable voltage and current control using the USB Power Delivery 3.0 PPS mode. The device outputs 3.3V to 21V at up to 5A, features constant voltage/current modes, and includes a 0.96-inch OLED display for real-time monitoring. Powered by a Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU and AP33772 PD controller, it supports fine adjustment in 20mV/50mA steps, with built-in protections against short circuits and reverse current. Weighing just 63g, PocketPD also offers magnetic mounting, open-source firmware, and KiCad hardware files for customization.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Prusa launches two new 3D printers, open source filament tags, and printable silicone at private event
Prusa channels Steve Jobs for new launch.
CNX Software ☛ ESP32JTAG – An open-source wireless JTAG and logic analyzer (Crowdfunding)
EZ32 ESP32JTAG is an open-source, wireless JTAG and logic analyzer tool that can debug both MCUs and FPGAs. It features a 16-channel 250 MHz logic analyzer and integrated UART interface, designed to replace tools such as ST-Link or Saleae analyzers in a single compact, wireless solution. The device is built around an ESP32-S3 dual-core SoC and a small FPGA with 5k logic gates and 1 Mbit of internal RAM to handle high-speed signal processing. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C, and a small 1.83-inch LCD displays system information such as IP address and status. The ESP32JTAG is also equipped with four configurable 4-wire ports for JTAG, SWD, UART, and logic analyzer mode, and supports target voltage monitoring.
Security
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ OpenSSF Newsletter – October 2025
Discover the latest updates across the OpenSSF community including new learning offerings, AI/ML security advancements, SBOM evolution under the CRA, Scorecard improvements, Sigstore research, upcoming events, and fresh podcast episodes helping secure the future of open source.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (java-21-openjdk and libtiff), Debian (pdns-recursor and xorg-server), Fedora (bind, bind-dyndb-ldap, dtk6core, dtk6gui, dtk6log, dtk6widget, fcitx5-qt, fluidsynth, gammaray, kddockwidgets, LabPlot, mingw-qt6-qt3d, mingw-qt6-qt5compat, mingw-qt6-qtactiveqt, mingw-qt6-qtbase, mingw-qt6-qtcharts, mingw-qt6-qtdeclarative, mingw-qt6-qtimageformats, mingw-qt6-qtlocation, mingw-qt6-qtmultimedia, mingw-qt6-qtpositioning, mingw-qt6-qtscxml, mingw-qt6-qtsensors, mingw-qt6-qtserialport, mingw-qt6-qtshadertools, mingw-qt6-qtsvg, mingw-qt6-qttools, mingw-qt6-qttranslations, mingw-qt6-qtwebchannel, mingw-qt6-qtwebsockets, nheko, python-pyqt6, qt-creator, qt6, qt6-qt3d, qt6-qt5compat, qt6-qtbase, qt6-qtcharts, qt6-qtcoap, qt6-qtconnectivity, qt6-qtdatavis3d, qt6-qtdeclarative, qt6-qtgrpc, qt6-qthttpserver, qt6-qtimageformats, qt6-qtlanguageserver, qt6-qtlocation, qt6-qtlottie, qt6-qtmqtt, qt6-qtmultimedia, qt6-qtnetworkauth, qt6-qtopcua, qt6-qtpositioning, qt6-qtquick3d, qt6-qtquick3dphysics, qt6-qtquicktimeline, qt6-qtremoteobjects, qt6-qtscxml, qt6-qtsensors, qt6-qtserialbus, qt6-qtserialport, qt6-qtshadertools, qt6-qtspeech, qt6-qtsvg, qt6-qttools, qt6-qttranslations, qt6-qtvirtualkeyboard, qt6-qtwayland, qt6-qtwebchannel, qt6-qtwebengine, qt6-qtwebsockets, qt6-qtwebview, unbound, xorg-x11-server-Xwayland, and zeal), Oracle (kernel and libtiff), Red Hat (redis:6), Slackware (tigervnc and xorg), SUSE (java-21-openjdk, java-25-openjdk, strongswan, and xorg-x11-server), and Ubuntu (amd64-microcode, binutils, and xorg-server, xwayland).
