Open Hardware/Modding With Linux, and Phones With Lineage OS

ESWIN Computing, in collaboration with Canonical, has launched the EBC7702 Mini-DTX motherboard, a RISC-V development platform with ESWIN’s new EIC7702X dual-die RISC-V SoC. This board can be considered an upgrade from the previous EBC7700 SBC and is designed for more demanding AI and data processing tasks.

The motherboard features an 8-core 64-bit dual-die RISC-V CPU with an integrated AI accelerator delivering up to 40 TOPS (INT8) and 20 TFLOPS (FP16) performance. It supports up to 64GB LPDDR5 memory, 32GB onboard eMMC flash, and multiple storage interfaces, including M.2, SPI Flash, and MicroSD. Connectivity options include four Gigabit Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi, two HDMI outputs, two PCIe Gen3.0 x16 slots, USB 3.0/2.0 ports, and four fan headers. With support for AI, display, and camera modules, the board is designed for video analysis and edge AI workloads.