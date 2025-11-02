news
This Week In Rust, Rust 1.91.0, and DebugFS on Rust
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 623
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.91.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.91.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via
rustup, you can get 1.91.0 with: [...]
LWN ☛ Rust 1.91.0 released
Version
1.91.0 of the Rust language has been released. Changes include
promoting aarch64-pc-windows-msvc to a tier-1 platform, a new lint rule
to catch dangling raw pointers from local variables, and a fair number of
newly stabilized APIs.
LWN ☛ DebugFS on Rust
DebugFS is the kernel's anything-goes, no-rules interface: whenever a kernel developer needs quick access to internal details of the kernel to debug a problem, or to implement an experimental control interface, they can expose them via DebugFS. This is possible because DebugFS is not subject to the normal rules for user-space-interface stability, nor to the rules about exposing sensitive kernel information. Supporting DebugFS in Rust drivers is an important step toward being able to debug real drivers on real hardware. Matthew Maurer spoke at Kangrejos 2025 about his recently merged DebugFS bindings for Rust.
Maurer began with an overview of DebugFS, including the things that make implementing a Rust API tricky. DebugFS files should outlive the private data that they allow access to, in case someone holds a file descriptor open after the underlying object has gone away. Also, DebugFS directory entries can be removed at any time, or will be automatically removed when the parent directory entry is destroyed. ""That will come back to haunt us."" Finally, DebugFS directories have to be manually torn down; they aren't scoped to an individual kernel module.