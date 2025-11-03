news
Applications: A Look at Bazaar and Kando
It's FOSS ☛ The (Almost) Perfect Linux Marketplace App for Flatpak Lovers
Do we need a separate, dedicated software center application for Flatpaks? I don't know and I don't want to go in this debate anymore. For now, I am going to share this new marketplace that I have come across and found intriguing.
Bazaar is a modern Flatpak app store designed with GNOME styles. It focuses on discovering and installing Flatpak apps, especially from Flathub. In can se you did not know already, bazaar means market or marketplace. A suitable name, I would say.
HowTo Geek ☛ This Linux app makes mouse gestures so powerful, you’ll forget about your keyboard
You basically press a keyboard shortcut—the default is Ctrl+Space—and the pie menu pops up right at your cursor location. From here, you can click any menu item to execute it. The items can be programmed to do almost anything: launch an application, run a bash script, simulate a keyboard shortcut, execute hotkeys, open files—you name it.
However, the real power lies in Kando's nested menu structure. Each menu item can itself be another menu, creating a hierarchy of menus and sub-menus that you can navigate with your mouse. Just by moving your cursor in a few short quick turns, Kando lets you easily drill through multiple layers of menus and find exactly what you want. It’s remarkably quick once you get the hang of it.
If you've ever used the Fly-Pie GNOME extension, you'll immediately recognize Kando—it's version 2.0 of that concept. Fly-Pie is currently in low-maintenance mode as its developer is focusing on Kando. The big difference is that Kando is now a cross-platform application. You can install it on any Linux distribution using Flatpak. This means you're no longer locked into GNOME-based systems and can use it on any Linux distro. It’s also available on Windows and macOS!