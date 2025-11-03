Applications: A Look at Bazaar and Kando

You basically press a keyboard shortcut—the default is Ctrl+Space—and the pie menu pops up right at your cursor location. From here, you can click any menu item to execute it. The items can be programmed to do almost anything: launch an application, run a bash script, simulate a keyboard shortcut, execute hotkeys, open files—you name it.

However, the real power lies in Kando's nested menu structure. Each menu item can itself be another menu, creating a hierarchy of menus and sub-menus that you can navigate with your mouse. Just by moving your cursor in a few short quick turns, Kando lets you easily drill through multiple layers of menus and find exactly what you want. It’s remarkably quick once you get the hang of it.

If you've ever used the Fly-Pie GNOME extension, you'll immediately recognize Kando—it's version 2.0 of that concept. Fly-Pie is currently in low-maintenance mode as its developer is focusing on Kando. The big difference is that Kando is now a cross-platform application. You can install it on any Linux distribution using Flatpak. This means you're no longer locked into GNOME-based systems and can use it on any Linux distro. It’s also available on Windows and macOS!