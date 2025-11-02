news
I deleted Windows from my PC after using Linux for five months
So a little while ago, I posted an article about moving from Windows to Linux and how I didn't really miss Windows. At the end, I mused that I may never actually delete my Windows partition, because I might need it. Well, fast-forward a week and a half, and Windows is now gone from my system. So, yeah, that didn't last long.
That's not to say that Windows is gone gone. I made a full backup of it and slapped it on an external drive, so I could always bring it back if I wanted to. However, for the foreseeable future, I don't see myself returning to Microsoft's operating systems.