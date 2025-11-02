This Week in GNOME: #223 Spooky Updates

news

I have merged PAM support to oo7-daemon making it a drop-in replacement for gnome-keyring-daemon. After building and installing both the daemon & PAM module using Meson, you have to enable the PAM module like explained in https://github.com/bilelmoussaoui/oo7/tree/main/pam#1-copy-the-pam-module to make auto-login works. A key difference with gnome-keyring-daemon is that oo7-daemon uses the V1 (used by libsecret when the app is sandboxed) of the keyring file format instead of V0. The main difference between both is that v0 encrypts the whole keyring and v1 encrypts individual items.

The migration is done automatically and previous keyring files are removed if the migration was successful, meaning a switch back to gnome-keyring-daemon is not possible, so make your backups! Applications using the freedestkop secrets DBus interface would require 0 changes.