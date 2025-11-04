Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

news
Red Hat ☛ Deploy an LLM inference service on OpenShift AI
Deploying large language models (LLMs) on Red Hat OpenShift AI enables on-premise inference for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed intelligent assistant. With OpenShift AI, you can containerize, scale, and integrate LLM workloads directly into enterprise environments. This ensures better control over data, compliance with organizational policies, and the ability to optimize resource utilization. The deployment also creates a flexible platform for evaluating model performance, customizing workflows, and extending Ansible Lightspeed with domain-specific intelligence.
Red Hat ☛ Using eBPF to attribute packet drops to netfilter rules
One word that is thrown around a lot about eBPF is powerful. But what does this mean in practice? Well, it means that eBPF makes many things possible that were previously either completely impossible or at least very cumbersome. In this article, we will do a deep dive into a practical example of this power, showing off eBPF’s ability to poke deep within the GNU/Linux kernel internals to answer questions about the state of the running kernel.
Red Hat Official ☛ Navigating the industrial edge: How a platform approach unlocks business value
This shift presents a unique challenge for IT managers and business leaders. How do you bring the benefits of modern IT—like automation, security, and data analytics—into a world built on a completely different set of principles, all without disrupting mission-critical operations? As a software company with deep IT roots, Red Hat knew that in order to truly have relevance in this space, we needed to not only bring in experts in the OT space, but also to partner with trusted brands like ABB, Schneider Electric, and more that could provide guidance on how to move into the OT space.
Red Hat ☛ Reduce bootc system update size
Sometimes it is necessary to minimize bandwidth usage when updating a system. Typically, when updating a bootc system, you download each modified image layer. This means a modification to a single configuration file could result in downloading gigabytes of data. This is where the
rpm-ostree build-chunked-ocitool is helpful. It will automatically isolate related rpm packages into separate layers and output a new image.
DebugPoint ☛ 10 Things to do After Installing Fedora 43 (Workstation)
Here’s a quick rundown of the 10 quick tips after you finish installing a brand new Fedora 43 workstation edition. In this article, we will talk about a few post-install tips for Fedora 43 workstation edition.