Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

This shift presents a unique challenge for IT managers and business leaders. How do you bring the benefits of modern IT—like automation, security, and data analytics—into a world built on a completely different set of principles, all without disrupting mission-critical operations? As a software company with deep IT roots, Red Hat knew that in order to truly have relevance in this space, we needed to not only bring in experts in the OT space, but also to partner with trusted brands like ABB, Schneider Electric, and more that could provide guidance on how to move into the OT space.