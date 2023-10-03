According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Engineering Requires Access to Code and Designs

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 03, 2023



THE simple observation that in order to learn one must be able to access underlying designs (and maybe modify them) isn't so obvious to some. We're meant to become "consumers" (e.g. of APIs) even as developers because large companies would rather we build around their proprietary fortresses (e.g. "services" and "clown computing") instead of developing our own. How many so-called "apps" just simply utilise or leverage Google Maps? How many "apps" boil down to some bloated frameworks? Sadly, a lot of sites have become the same, they're basically proprietary applications written in JavaScript and many communicate with "third parties".

This is a recipe for societal calamity. Especially when society becomes increasingly dependent on a digitalisation "cult" (digitalisation itself isn't sinister, but the trends adopted are).

Imagine what GNU/Linux would look like if it had to contact Microsoft and ask if it's "safe" to boot. Can you imagine that? Oh, wait, they've already conned us into that [1, 2] and they want to trick us some more into similar self-harming traps. █