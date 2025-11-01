SUSE Hugs Buzzwords and Hack Week Project in OpenSUSE

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16 is primarily focused on agentic AI. Built-in support for MCP and a 16-year support period should make the new release future-proof and beneficial for organizations with mission-critical workloads.

SLES 16 uses the now widely established Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard. This implementation enables organizations to securely link AI models to external tools and data sources without vendor lock-in. The release offers a tech preview of components for MCP hosts and servers that enable the integration of all kinds of AI processes. Local management via the browser-based Cockpit interface is central, limiting maintenance headaches.

“Every CIO and CTO today needs AI to get more out of their existing infrastructure,” said Rick Spencer, director of Business Critical Linux at SUSE. According to him, SLES 16 is the first enterprise OS version with an open and extensible AI infrastructure.