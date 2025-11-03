news
today's leftovers
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] Then, in our Questions and Answers column, we talk about whether programs connected with a pipe run sequentially or in parallel and how to tell. Plus we are pleased to share the releases of the past week and list the torrents we are seeding. [...]
-
Yordi Verkroost ☛ Pick Your Battles: When to Speak Up and When to Let Go | Yordi - A Lifelong Journey of Growth
The weekly team meeting is often packed with discussion points. Are you for or against the proposal? Do you want more or less budget for the plan? And while we're at it: should we decide whether this moment in the week is actually a good time for our meeting?
-
Devuan Family
-
Dyne ☛ [devuan-dev] Announcing Devuan 6.0 Excalibur
Dear Friends and Software Freedom Lovers,
It is with great pleasure that the Devuan Developers hereby announce the release of Devuan Excalibur 6.0 as the project's newest stable release. This is the result of lots of painstaking work by the team and extensive testing by the wider Devuan community.
-
-
Debian Family
-
Guido Günther: Free Software Activities October 2025
Quiete some things made progress last month: We put out Phosh 0.50 release, got closer to enabling media roles for audio by default in Phosh (see related post) and reworked our images builds. You should also (hopefully) notice some nice quality of life improvements once changes land in a distro near you and you're using Phosh.
-
Ben Hutchings: FOSS activity in October 2025
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Stephen Smith ☛ Playing with Ubuntu 25.10
Ubuntu released 25.10 back on October 9. Now that I’ve sent my two books off to production, I can have a look at a few non Assembly Language things of interest. I’ve always liked Ubuntu as it is a fairly hassle-free implementation of Debian Linux with most of the software I need and a configuration that works for me. I mostly use Debian derived variations on Linux as I’m quite comfortable with their update and installation procedures including the Raspberry Pi OS and Linux Mint.
-
Jon Seager ☛ Ubuntu Summit 25.10: Personal Highlights
While Ubuntu may feature in the name, the event does not require talks to be centred on Ubuntu, and in fact is aiming to draw contributions from our partners and from right across the open source community, whether or not the content is relevant to Ubuntu or Canonical - it’s designed to be a showcase for the very best of open source, and this year I felt that the talks were of a particularly high calibre.
-
-
Devices/Embedded
-
Burkhard Stubert ☛ Overview: Risk Assessment of the Essential Product Requirements
The risk assessment of the essential product requirements is the most important, most time-consuming and least understood of CRA compliance. It answers a crucial question: Can you upgrade your embedded system to a current version, free it from exploitable vulnerabilities and keep it that way – with reasonable effort?
The answer can go either way: yes or no. If yes, manufacturers should have a broad idea what they must do and how long it will take. They know in which order to implement the security measures. If no, manufacturers must stop selling their embedded systems before 11 Dezember 2027.
-
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Kevin Boone ☛ Kevin Boone: Custom ROM versus extensive package removal, for de-Googling a Samsung cellphone
A possibility is to start with the stock (bloated and spyware-infested) firmware, and gradually winnow away at the cruft, until we arrive at something that is reasonably safe. Of course, Google won’t be the only privacy concern in a vendor’s implementation of Android, or even the biggest. Frankly, Samsung’s built-in software is at least as invasive as Google’s, and there’s an awful lot of it on the phone. Their built-in apps have been found to send data to all sorts of shady companies.
-
-