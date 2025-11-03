today's leftovers

The risk assessment of the essential product requirements is the most important, most time-consuming and least understood of CRA compliance. It answers a crucial question: Can you upgrade your embedded system to a current version, free it from exploitable vulnerabilities and keep it that way – with reasonable effort?

The answer can go either way: yes or no. If yes, manufacturers should have a broad idea what they must do and how long it will take. They know in which order to implement the security measures. If no, manufacturers must stop selling their embedded systems before 11 Dezember 2027.