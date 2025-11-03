news
Systemd-Free Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 Distro Is Out Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”
Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series for the best possible hardware support for both existing users and new installations.
New features in this release include restoring support for /run/utmp for registering sessions, support for the PipeWire media server, reduced support for the i386 architecture by no longer providing an i386 installer ISO, as well as a merged-/usr file system.