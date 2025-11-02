Red Hat and IBM Leftovers (Lots of Slop)

As AI-infused applications emerge, messaging systems are becoming increasingly relevant for the delivery of real-world scalable production solutions. Apache Kafka enables real-time data ingestion, enrichment, and continuous model training at scale. ActiveMQ Artemis is vital for transactional and batch use cases or for specific standardized messaging protocols. With this in mind, it is important to understand the differences in these messaging system approaches.

Choosing the right tool for the job

ActiveMQ Artemis is an open source Java based message broker that supports multiple messaging protocols, clients, and topologies, making it a flexible option for point-to-point and pub-sub communication.