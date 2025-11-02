news
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers (Lots of Slop)
A guide to the oc adm upgrade recommend command
In Red Hat OpenShift 4.20, we've introduced
oc adm upgrade recommend, a new command designed to streamline your OpenShift updates. With this command (now generally available), you can plan and assess update risks with greater confidence, ensuring a smoother, more accessible update experience.
Inside the clown-native Hey Hi (AI) revolution: Red Hat, Surveillance Giant Google and the next wave of Kubernetes innovation
A case could easily be made that Kubernetes, the open-source container orchestration tool first introduced by Surveillance Giant Google LLC in 2014, was made for artificial intelligence. Support for large, complex environments? Check. Scalability? Kubernetes can automatically scale. Portability? The open-source tool can run in hybrid configurations of public and private instances. Support for traditional applications?
How to Build Durable, AI‑Ready Enterprises
"Customers want an OpenAI-like service they control," says Red Hat's Tushar Katarki
Red Hat OpenShift Commons Gathering Atlanta 2025
ActiveMQ Artemis or Apache Kafka? What you need to know
As AI-infused applications emerge, messaging systems are becoming increasingly relevant for the delivery of real-world scalable production solutions. Apache Kafka enables real-time data ingestion, enrichment, and continuous model training at scale. ActiveMQ Artemis is vital for transactional and batch use cases or for specific standardized messaging protocols. With this in mind, it is important to understand the differences in these messaging system approaches.
Choosing the right tool for the job
ActiveMQ Artemis is an open source Java based message broker that supports multiple messaging protocols, clients, and topologies, making it a flexible option for point-to-point and pub-sub communication.
IBM Releases Its Smallest Hey Hi (AI) Models Yet (Available via Hugging Face)
Apache-licensed models show strong performance.