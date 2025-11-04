original
10 Reasons to Choose GNU/Linux, Not Apple, After End of (Vista) 10
Why GNU/Linux and not some "i" thing or "Mac" thing? Here are some reasons:
- Software Freedom matters. Apple never offered that.
- GNU/Linux is more affordable
- You get to offer input for development, e.g. feature requests, bug reports
- You feel like part of a community
- You do not participate in endorsement of a dictatorship
- You're given plenty of choice, not just distro-wise; there are many desktop environments, for instance
- GNU/Linux is a gateway for learning, e.g. how to code
- Software is not censored (or not effectively censored)
- You study universal skills (POSIX)
- No forced upgrades (can still use KDE3 is 2025)
To take control of your life adopt GNU/Linux. █