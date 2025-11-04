Do you waddle the waddle?

DFRobot has introduced HUSKYLENS 2, a compact AI vision sensor for real-time visual recognition. It integrates a 6 TOPS dual-core processor, a 2 MP camera, and a touchscreen interface, offering over twenty pre-trained models for object, face, and hand recognition, along with support for custom YOLO-based models.

Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 (codename Excalibur) is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series for the best possible hardware support for both existing users and new installations.

Arti 1.7.0 stabilizes the onion service restricted discovery feature, previously known as "client authorization". This requires Arti to be built with the restricted-discovery feature enabled, and for the appropriate configuration options to be enabled and configured for the onion service.

Tune into the 2025 State of the Onion livestream, a virtual two-day event featuring the Tor Project & Tor community's efforts to serve as a lifeline for communities during moments of crisis.

One of the biggest challenges in Internet policy work is that policy discussions are often not easily accessible to the wider public. In reality, every decision made at the policy level regarding connectivity, safety, affordability, or access significantly impacts how we experience the Internet in our daily lives, from the way we connect to what we can access and how our privacy is protected.

10 Reasons to Choose GNU/Linux, Not Apple, After End of (Vista) 10

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 04, 2025

updated Nov 04, 2025



Why GNU/Linux and not some "i" thing or "Mac" thing? Here are some reasons:

Software Freedom matters. Apple never offered that. GNU/Linux is more affordable You get to offer input for development, e.g. feature requests, bug reports You feel like part of a community You do not participate in endorsement of a dictatorship You're given plenty of choice, not just distro-wise; there are many desktop environments, for instance GNU/Linux is a gateway for learning, e.g. how to code Software is not censored (or not effectively censored) You study universal skills (POSIX) No forced upgrades (can still use KDE3 is 2025)

To take control of your life adopt GNU/Linux. █