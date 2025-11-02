news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Graphics Stack
Juan J Martínez ☛ Learning a bit of VGA
I have already my own library for DOS 32-bit games with DJGPP, and I have used this opportunity to fix a couple of bugs –although there could be more because I haven’t used it yet for a full game–, and I added mouse support because that would be required for a tower defense game.
And then, after a conversation #dosgameclub on Afternet in which people were lamenting that there were not many good platform games in DOS, I started investigating a little bit how would you do scrolling in the VGA with hardware assistance. What a nice side-quest!
Applications
LWN ☛ GNU/Linux man pages 6.16 released
Alejandro Colomar has announced the release of version 6.16 of the GNU/Linux man pages. This release includes new or rewritten man pages for fsconfig(), fsmount(), and fsopen(), as well as a number of newly documented interfaces in existing man pages. The release is also available as a PDF book.
Games
Emmanuel Kasper: Best Pick-up-and-play with a gamepad on Debian and other GNU/Linux distributions: SuperTux
After playing some 16 bits era classic games on my Mist FPGA I was wondering what I could play on my Debian desktop as a semi-casual gamer. By semi-casual I mean that if a game needs more than 30 minutes to understand the mechanics, or needs 10 buttons on the gamepad I usually drop it. After testing a dozen games available in the Debian archive my favorite Pick-up-and-play is SuperTux.
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
NetBSD ☛ Google Summer of Code 2025 Mentor Summit in Munich, Germany: travel notes
I just came back home from Google Summer of Code 2025 Mentor Summit. We were 185 mentors from 133 organizations and it was amazing!
After nearly a decade being part of GSoC for The NetBSD Foundation, first as student and then as mentor and org admin, I finally attended my first GSoC Mentor Summit! That was a fantastic, very intense and fun experience! I met with a lot of new folks and learned about a lot of other cool open source projects.
Let's share my travel notes!
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2025/43 &44
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
My slacking off last week and taking some days for myself has the consequence that I have to cover two weeks without crushing you under too many boring updates. Let’s dive right in and cover the 11! snapshots published during this time (1016, 1017, 1018, 1020 – 1024, 1027, 1028, and 1029).
OpenSUSE ☛ Hack Week Project Aims to Bridge YaST, Cockpit Gaps
A project during Hack Week 25 aims to address community feedback by bringing popular configuration features from YaST into Cockpit and System Roles, which is a step toward bridging the gap left by YaST’s deprecation in openSUSE Leap 16.0.
Debian Family
Debian 13 templates available
New Debian 13 templates are now available for both Qubes OS 4.2 (stable) and Qubes OS 4.3 (release candidates) in standard, minimal, and Xfce varieties. There are two ways to upgrade a template to a new Debian release: [...]
