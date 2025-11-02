GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

I have already my own library for DOS 32-bit games with DJGPP, and I have used this opportunity to fix a couple of bugs –although there could be more because I haven’t used it yet for a full game–, and I added mouse support because that would be required for a tower defense game.

And then, after a conversation #dosgameclub on Afternet in which people were lamenting that there were not many good platform games in DOS, I started investigating a little bit how would you do scrolling in the VGA with hardware assistance. What a nice side-quest!