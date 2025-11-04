news
Free and Open Source Software
myping - ping multiple hosts at the same time - LinuxLinks
myping is a command-line utility to ping multiple hosts at once and display the reachability over time.
Sometimes you might want to see the status of your network / serverfarm / etc. live and in a simple but concise graphical presentation. This tool can help monitoring hardware maintenance, rolling out configuration changes, or debug network issues.
This is free and open source software.
asroot - simpler alternative to sudo and doas - LinuxLinks
asroot is a command-line utility to run a process as the root user.
The asroot utility asks for the user’s password and runs the specified command with sanitised and updated environment variables.
Only users in the wheel group are allowed to run the asroot utility, unless it is installed with non-standard permissions.
This is free and open source software.
sudo-rs - memory safe implementation of sudo and su - LinuxLinks
Some parts of the original sudo are explicitly not in scope. Sudo has a large and rich history and some of the features available in the original sudo implementation are largely unused or only available for legacy platforms. In order to determine which features make it the developrs both consider whether the feature is relevant for modern systems, and whether it will receive at very least decent usage. Finally, of course, a feature should not compromise the safety of the whole program.
sudo-rs has been audited twice: an audit of version 0.2.0 was performed in August 2023, and a second audit of version 0.2.8 in August 2025.
This is free and open source software.
jet - Just Edit Text - LinuxLinks
Jet allows you to replace all the substrings matched by specified regular expressions in one or more files.
If it is given a directory as input, it will recursively replace all matches in the files of the directory tree.
This is free and open source software.
Pineapple Steam Recording Exporter - LinuxLinks
Pineapple Steam Recording Exporter is a tool for exporting video recorded by Steam as MP4 files quickly and without losing any quality, and also allows you share exported MP4 videos to another device via local network.
This tool is designed to be used on Steam Deck, but also works on other Linux distributions and Windows as well.
This is free and open source software.
Rosalie's Mupen GUI - frontend to play Nintendo 64 games - LinuxLinks
Rosalie’s Mupen GUI is an easy to use yet customizable mupen64plus front-end, allowing you to easily play Nintendo 64 games.
It offers a simple-to-use user interface.
This is free and open source software.
insomnia - frontend for the hii IRC client - LinuxLinks
insomnia is a frontend for the hii IRC client.
insomnia is just a collection of small programs and scripts which are connected using tmux to create a simple irssi-like text-based user interface for hii. As you might expected it’s pretty hacky but mostly works.
This is free and open source software.