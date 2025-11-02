news
Wine 10.18 is Out
The Wine development release 10.18 is now available.
What's new in this release:
- OpenGL memory mapping using Vulkan in WoW64 mode.
- Synchronization barriers API.
- Support for WinRT exceptions.
- SCSI pass-through in WoW64 mode.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/10.x/wine-10.18.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.
You will find documentation here.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.
Linuxiac:
-
Wine 10.18 Released with Vulkan-Based OpenGL Mapping
The Wine Project, a compatibility layer that enables Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, has officially released version 10.18 as a maintenance update to the stable 10.x series.
One of the major changes in Wine 10.18 is the introduction of OpenGL memory mapping using Vulkan in WoW64 mode. This feature enhances performance and compatibility for applications that rely on OpenGL, particularly in mixed 32-bit and 64-bit environments. By leveraging Vulkan, Wine can handle OpenGL workloads more efficiently, offering smoother rendering and reduced overhead.