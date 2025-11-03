Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Making Internet Policy Make Sense—Your Multilingual Guide to the Internet

One of the biggest challenges in Internet policy work is that policy discussions are often not easily accessible to the wider public. In reality, every decision made at the policy level regarding connectivity, safety, affordability, or access significantly impacts how we experience the Internet in our daily lives, from the way we connect to what we can access and how our privacy is protected.  

LinuxGizmos.com

HUSKYLENS 2 Expands Edge AI Vision with MCP Integration and YOLO Model Support

DFRobot has introduced HUSKYLENS 2, a compact AI vision sensor for real-time visual recognition. It integrates a 6 TOPS dual-core processor, a 2 MP camera, and a touchscreen interface, offering over twenty pre-trained models for object, face, and hand recognition, along with support for custom YOLO-based models.

Radxa Launches AICore DX-M1 Edge AI Accelerator with DeepX DX-M1 NPU

After unveiling the AICore AX-M1 earlier this year, Radxa has launched the new AICore DX-M1, a compact M.2 M Key AI acceleration module designed for energy-efficient inference at the edge. The module is built around the DeepX DX-M1 processor, delivering up to 25 TOPS of INT8 performance within a 3 to 5 W power envelope.

AXC3000 Starter Kit Highlights Altera Agilex 3 FPGA with HyperRAM and MIPI Support

Arrow has introduced the AXC3000 Starter Kit, a compact FPGA development platform featuring the first production device from the Altera Agilex 3 family. Following the Agilex 5 AXE5000 devkit, this board provides a smaller form factor and focuses on low- to mid-range applications that demand efficient compute performance in compact designs.

9to5Linux

Systemd-Free Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 Distro Is Out Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”

Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 (codename Excalibur) is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series for the best possible hardware support for both existing users and new installations.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 2nd, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Arch Linux’s November 2025 ISO and Archinstall 3.0.12 Installer Are Out Now

Arch Linux 2025.11.01 is here as the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Shotcut 25.10 Video Editor Released with Screen Recording, Typewriter Text Effect

Shotcut 25.10 introduces a Typewriter text effect feature using HTML to generate an image or video with a transparent background. The new feature comes with several presets, including 3D image, elastic stroke for video, folded and gold metal for images, as well as party time for video.

Free and Open Source Software

Shelf Stable Cosmic DE Will Arrive With a Pop! on December 11

  
What is likely the most anticipated desktop Linux launch in years kicks off on December 11

 
Linux gamers on Steam finally cross over the 3% mark

  
Linux 3.05% +0.41%

 
A Week of Unwinding [original]

  
This coming spring this site turns 22

 
Bicycle Repair, Shoe Repair, and Hacking [original]

  
Learning how to do things on one's own isn't a bad thing

 
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) While Microsoft Transmits Malware

  
some FUD and more


  
 


 
No HyperOS 3.1 for You: Xiaomi Devices Missing Out on Android 16 Upgrade

 
Devuan 6 “Excalibur” Released with Debian 13 “Trixie” Base

  
Devuan 6 “Excalibur,” based on Debian 13 “Trixie,” is now out with a mandatory /usr merge and PipeWire audio support

 
Snap out of it: Canonical on Flatpak friction, Core Desktop, and the future of Ubuntu

  
Jon Seager, VP of Engineering, talks exclusively to The Reg

 
I always install these 7 Flatpak apps on my Linux PCs

  
Looking for Flatpak recommendations that go beyond the usual LibreOffice and GIMP suggestions

 
Radio was evaluated on the Volla Phone Quintus, a smartphone powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 with 8 cores, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, running Ubuntu Touch 24.04

 
Kiro – minimal, flexible, and customizable Arch-based Linux distribution

  
Kiro is a minimal, flexible, and fully customizable Arch-based ISO project built on top of ArcoLinux

 
Systemd-Free Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 Distro Is Out Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”

  
The Devuan developers announced the release of Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 “Daedalus” distribution as a 100% derivative of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system without systemd and related components.

 
FOSS links

 
Development related stories

 
Debian and more

 
8 howtos

 
These are the only 3 Linux distros I recommend to newcomers

  
Ready to try Linux but confused by the hundreds of distros out there

 
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here

 
Review: StartOS 0.4.0

  
StartOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution intended to be run on personal servers

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.7, Linux 6.12.57, and Linux 6.6.116

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.7 kernel

 
GNU/Linux and more

 
Hardware leftovers

 
Games-centric leftovers

 
only half a dozen for now

 
Linux 6.18-rc4

  
I'm cutting rc4 a couple of hours early

 
FreeBSD 15.0-BETA4 Now Available

  
FreeBSD 15.0 Beta 4 is out

 
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 2nd, 2025

  
The 264th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 2nd, 2025.

 
I deleted Windows from my PC after using Linux for five months

  
"Linux keeps treating me well"

 
mostly GNU/Linux

 
3 more Ubuntu stories or Canonical stories

 
gadgets and more

 
projects, events, and CMS stuff

 
a pair of GNOME stories

 
WWW software outline

 
four more picks

 
Security patches, incidents, more

 
some Productivity Software/LibreOffice picks

 
hype and more

 
Releases and derivatives

 
Sunday's batch of howtos

 
Now’s the Best Time to Ditch Windows and Mac for Linux

  
I will detail why both Windows and macOS are terrible options and why Linux is the only sensible choice

 
some SUSE leftovers

 
Nearly 90% of Windows Games now run on GNU/Linux

  
great news

 
Nova Launcher's surprise update to could mark an end of era for Android

 
Arch’s Pacman 7.1 Package Manager Brings Stronger Signature Enforcement

  
Pacman 7.1 package manager for Arch Linux enforces signature verification by default

 
Incus 6.18 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

  
Incus 6.18 adds macOS agent support, VirtIO sound for VMs

 
Interview with Simon Budig, GIMP developer

  
GIMP is Free and Libre Open Source Software

 
Arch Linux’s November 2025 ISO and Archinstall 3.0.12 Installer Are Out Now

  
The Arch Linux project released today the November 2025 ISO snapshot for the Arch Linux distribution, along with a new version of their menu-based installer, Archinstall 3.0.12.

 
Kodi 21.3 Improves Blu-Ray Playback on Linux, Adds HDR Support on Xbox One

  
Kodi 21.3 has been released today as the latest stable version for this free, open-source, and cross-platform media center and home theater software for Linux, Android, macOS, Windows, and other platforms.

 
Wine 10.18 is Out

  
new wine release

 
Debian’s APT Package Manager to Integrate Rust Code by May 2026

  
Debian developers confirm that Rust will become a hard dependency for APT starting May 2026

 
Ikey Doherty Missing from AerynOS for Six Months

  
AerynOS maintainer confirms that founder Ikey Doherty hasn’t been in contact for six months but assures the project remains stable and on track

 
3 Useful Linux Apps to Try This Weekend (Oct. 31 - Nov. 2)

  
But in Linux repositories, there are countless tools for all sorts of jobs

 
Terminal Geeks Rejoice! Proton VPN's Long-Awaited Linux CLI is Finally Here

  
Manage Proton VPN from the command line on Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora

 
Adios, Windows: These alternatives make switching from Microsoft easy

  
Windows is not the perfect operating system for everyone

 
Best Linux Distros for Development

  
Not only does Linux have all of the development tools you need

 
Fedora Linux 43 is here!

  
I’m excited to announce my very first Fedora Linux release as the new Fedora Project Leader

 
AcreetionOS – user-friendly Arch-based Linux distribution

  
AcreetionOS is an approachable and user-friendly distribution based on the powerful Arch Linux core

 
This is free and open source software

 
4 hard Linux lessons I learned early - and I was better off for it

  
My Linux journey started many years ago, and it got off to a really rocky start

 
Shotcut 25.10 Video Editor Released with Screen Recording, Typewriter Text Effect

  
Shotcut 25.10 was released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems written in Qt and MLT.

 
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download

  
As of today, October 22nd, 2025, Canonical has published the first working daily build ISO images of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (codename Resolute Raccoon) for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing. Previous daily builds released until today were broken.

 
Sculpt OS – component-based desktop operating system

  
Sculpt is a component-based desktop operating system that puts the user in the position of full control

 
Ximper Linux – Russian Linux distribution

  
Ximper Linux is a Russian, rolling-release distribution based on ALT Linux

 
This Week in GNOME: #223 Spooky Updates

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 24 to October 31

 
mostly GNU/Linux picks

 
as covered by Linuxiac

 
some news about Canonical/Ubuntu

 
XLibre and EasyOS news

 
some picks from It's FOSS

 
many howtos

 
FOSS picks

 
Development news

 
Ruby battles

 
Rust news

 
Some of the latest articles

 
Ubuntu 25.04 Users Can Now Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.10, Here’s How

  
This is your friendly reminder that, as of today, October 29th, 2025, Canonical has opened the upgrade path for Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) users to the latest release, Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka).

 
Distrobox 1.8.2 Brings Polished Experience, New Maintainer

  
Distrobox 1.8.2, a containerized Linux environment, brings polish

 
KDE Plasma 6.5.1 Is Out to Fix Compatibility Issues with Older AMD GPUs

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.

 
Some of the latest articles

 
GamingOnLinux mostly

 
misc. news about mobile

 
mostly GNU/Linux for now

 
some hardware leftovers for today

 
FOSS leftovers

 
WWW related leftovers

 
Development related picks

 
some core level news

 
many howtos for now

 
some BSD news

 
FOSS leftovers

 
OS updates

 
VailuxOS – Debian-based Linux distribution built on Ubuntu

  
VailuxOS is an open source Debian-based Linux operating system built on Ubuntu as its foundation

 
Cyrethium – Debian-based Linux distribution focused on privacy and security

  
Cyrethium is a Debian-based Linux distribution focused on privacy and security

 
Are you tired of Windows but feeling nervous about making the switch to Linux

  
Are you tired of Windows but feeling nervous about making the switch to Linux

 
Lilbits: AYANEO Phone, Ubuntu’s new architecture variants, and an Always On Display update for Android 17

  
AYANEO is a company that’s been making handheld gaming PCs

 
This is free and open source software

 
Drauger OS – Ubuntu-based Linux desktop gaming distribution

  
From simple changes such as swapping GNOME out for KDE Plasma and using a dark QT theme by default

 
EterTICs – Linux distribution

  
EterTICs Linux is a free distribution for community radio stations. It is based on the Devuan distribution

 
This Week in Plasma: control of frame intensity and image sharpening

  
This week we worked really hard on fixing bugs! Overall, Plasma 6.5’s rollout went smoothly

 
Little KWin Helpers

  
KWin, our fantastic and flexible window manager and Wayland compositor

 
FOSS and more

 
hardware picks

 
Back to Our Animals [original]

  
The good news is, the fish coped OK in our absence

 
Canonical/Ubuntu related news

 
Some of the latest articles

 
catchup with gaming news

 
a handful of recent picks