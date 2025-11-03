Internet radio (also known as web radio, net radio, streaming radio, and online radio) is a digital audio service transmitted via the Internet.

Why do we like internet radio? There are no sign-up or subscription charges. There’s a huge range of stations available from around the world. If you like classical music, pop music, folk music, news, talk radio, and much more, internet radio has something for everyone wherever you live (providing you have a net connection). Internet radio offers every format that is available on traditional broadcast radio stations.

Radio is an app for Ubuntu Touch that lets you play internet radio streams. The program offers a built-in search function to let you quickly find stations, or you can take the manual approach. This is free and open source software.