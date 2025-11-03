news
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ Choosing a dependency
A dependency is literally something your software depends on: infrastructure such as a filesystem or a database, network, etc. In the context of this post, however, I’d like to narrow the scope to a software dependency that you need to compile/run, i.e., a library. Different software stacks have different names for this library: [...]
[Old] AdaCore ☛ Open-Source Ada: From Gateware to Application
The key was to create a minimal demo that exercised UART RX interrupts for incoming console data, along with the necessary Control and Status Register (CSR) setup. Typical demos skip UART receive, so I pieced together a simple C example to focus on handling UART0 RX interrupts.
When an interrupt occurs, the CPU stops what it’s doing and hands execution to the registered callback. Once finished, the CPU must restore its previous state. In practice, that means a) saving the current registers, b) running the interrupt handler within isr(), and c) restoring the registers before picking up where it left off.
[Old] Stanford University ☛ LISP-Notes on Its Past and Future-1980
LISP has survived for 21 years because it is an approximate local optimum in the space of programming languages. However, it has accumulated some barnacles that should be scraped off, and some long-standing opportunities for improvement have been neglected. It would benefit from some co-operative maintenance especially in creating and maintaining program libraries. Computer checked proofs of program correctness are now possible for pure LISP and some extensions, but more theory and some smoothing of the language itself are required before we can take full advantage of LISP's mathematical basis.
1999 note: This article was included in the 1980 Lisp conference held at Stanford. Since it almost entirely corresponds to my present opinions, I should have asked to have it reprinted in the 1998 Lisp users conference proceedings at which I gave a talk with the same title.
Rlang ☛ Little useless-useful R functions – Useless Pyramid of R needs
What motivates human behaviour can be captured in the Maslow’s hierarchy of needs (source: Wiki). Maslow and psychologists have articulated these needs in a form of a Pyramid, and ever since the concept had been widely adopted (also criticised), and yet, another adaptation is the Pyramid of R needs 😀😀
Yes, R needs 🙂🙂 What does it take to create and write an useless-useful R function. Well, let’s dive into this reluctant nonsense, with a weary potential.
