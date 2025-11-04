Join Us in Internet Relay Chat (IRC)

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 (codename Excalibur) is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series for the best possible hardware support for both existing users and new installations.

Arti 1.7.0 stabilizes the onion service restricted discovery feature, previously known as "client authorization". This requires Arti to be built with the restricted-discovery feature enabled, and for the appropriate configuration options to be enabled and configured for the onion service.

One of the biggest challenges in Internet policy work is that policy discussions are often not easily accessible to the wider public. In reality, every decision made at the policy level regarding connectivity, safety, affordability, or access significantly impacts how we experience the Internet in our daily lives, from the way we connect to what we can access and how our privacy is protected.

Internet Relay Chat (shorthand IRC) is a very old protocol. It's older than the Web and it's almost 40 already. This site is one among very many that use IRC. Many such sites are not "modern"; they don't do social control media (foolish game) and they don't outsource their communications to third parties. The IRC channel of this site ( #tuxmachines ) used to be in Freenode, but in 2021 it moved to the Techrights IRC network. It's a decent network and it's a network where people don't use bad language. We got things under control without censorship; other than learning to ignore bad people we've set a positive example to follow.

Those of our readers who have an IRC client or know how to install an IRC client are more than welcome to join us there. █