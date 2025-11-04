original
Join Us in Internet Relay Chat (IRC)
Internet Relay Chat (shorthand IRC) is a very old protocol. It's older than the Web and it's almost 40 already. This site is one among very many that use IRC. Many such sites are not "modern"; they don't do social control media (foolish game) and they don't outsource their communications to third parties. The IRC channel of this site (
#tuxmachines) used to be in Freenode, but in 2021 it moved to the Techrights IRC network. It's a decent network and it's a network where people don't use bad language. We got things under control without censorship; other than learning to ignore bad people we've set a positive example to follow.
Those of our readers who have an IRC client or know how to install an IRC client are more than welcome to join us there. █