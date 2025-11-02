news
Programming Leftovers
Alexandru Nedelcu ☛ Scala 3 / HOCON Parsing
How to parse HOCON in Scala 3? How to use Circe for HOCON? How to work with multiple JSON codecs per data structure?
Varun Gandhi ☛ On the purported benefits of effect systems
Intended audience: Programming language designers and enthusiasts with some passing familiarity with effect systems.
The following represents a hypothetical conversation between two programming language designers Emmett and Pratik on the purported benefits of effect systems, and the pros and cons of supporting them in a general purpose language.
Python
Kushal Das: Not anymore a director at the PSF board
This month I did the last meeting as a director of the Python Software Foundation board, the new board already had their first meeting.
I decided not to rerun in the election as: [...]
Java/Golang
Redowan Delowar ☛ Revisiting interface segregation in Go
Recently, while chatting with a few colleagues new to Go, I noticed that some of them had spontaneously rediscovered the Interface Segregation Principle (the “I” in SOLID) without even realizing it. The benefits were obvious, but without a shared vocabulary, it was harder to talk about and generalize the idea.
