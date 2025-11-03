Snap out of it: Canonical on Flatpak friction, Core Desktop, and the future of Ubuntu

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 03, 2025



Quoting: Canonical on Core Desktop and the future of Ubuntu —

I will start by saying my personal opinion is that, medium to long term, the default Ubuntu that people will use will be a Core Desktop. I don't know exactly when that will happen. It certainly won't be for 26.04 or even 28.04 – this is, say, a five to ten-year thing, but I think there will come a point where, if you go to ubuntu.com/download and you click "download Ubuntu Desktop," that will be a Core image. There will be an option to download some kind of "Ubuntu classic," which is Ubuntu as we see it today.

But there are lots of challenges for us to get there. I am something of an immutable Linux bore. I wrote a blog recently called "The Immutable Linux Paradox." I spent a lot of time working with NixOS, and more with things like Universal Blue. If you look at where immutable Linux is right now, there's no such thing as an immutable general purpose operating system. Hence the paradox. But of what we have, Nix and Snap are kind of oddly similar, looking at how packages are built, how they end up on disk, and how they work. In fact, in Snapcraft, we use patchelf, which was originally a Nix tool, to achieve some of the things that we do. There's lots of momentum behind bootc, and OStree is part of that. We're not going to go that path. It's interesting, and it has some nice properties, as I outlined in my blog.